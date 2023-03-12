Skiers from across the United States will compete in the 2023 U.S. Ski & Snowboard (USS&S) Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships at Birch Hill starting Monday.
The event includes three races over four days, with 411 skiers scheduled to participate.
This is the fifth time the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks (NSCF) will host the event. Fairbanks most recently hosted in 2013.
“This is an opportunity for our hometown skiers to ski on their hometown trails with family members here, said Steve Taylor, one of the events organizers.
Spectating is permitted only on foot at the events. Spectators are recommended to view the race from the stadium area or the ramp.
Birch Hill will be closed to resident skiers on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The trails will be open on training days, including Sunday and Wednesday, and residents should expect the trails to be busy with competitors.
“It’s a festive scene,” Taylor said.
There will be limited parking at Birch Hill, and spectators are encouraged to carpool. Spectators can park across from the Trax Outdoor Center on Birch Hill Road and take a shuttle to the competition. Parking on Wilderness Drive is available to residents with four-wheel drive.
Approximately 100 volunteers make the championship matches happen, Taylor said. Volunteers wax skis, groom trails, control the course, time the races, present awards, and conduct the opening ceremony and final banquet.
The opening ceremonies kicked off the championship at the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday afternoon. Skiers proceeded into the Student Recreation Center with the songs and dances of the Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers as parents, coaches and guests watched. The group welcomed the skiers to Alaska and taught them a dance.
Skiers listened to speeches from Dr. Anupma Prakash, UAF provost and executive vice chancellor, and Christina Turman, from the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. They also watched a video of advice and encouragement from Alaska connected skiers, like Olympians Logan Hanneman and JC Schoonmaker.
The competition starts Monday morning with the 7.5 kilometer interval class race. The boys start at 10 a.m., and the girls start at 1 p.m. Awards will be presented after each event. This is the first time at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Junior National Championships that both genders are competing over the same distance.
The freestyle sprint race takes place Tuesday.
“I think the sprint races are the most exciting to watch from a spectator perspective,” Taylor said, noting that the races are shorter and competitors ski close to the stadium.
Both genders and classes will compete in the 1350-meter course. Under-16 skiers will compete in the 1100-meter course during the elimination heats.
The first 1050-meter heat is at 12:30 p.m. for under-16 girls and boys. The first 1350-meter heat for under-18 girls and under-20 girls starts at 2:30 p.m. The under-18 boys and under-20 boys 1350-meter heat starts at 4:10 p.m.
The 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 15-kilometer races take place on Thursday.
The under-16 boys 5-kilometer race starts at 10 a.m. and the under-16 girls race starts at 10:30 a.m. Awards will be presented after the end of the girls race.
The under-18 10-kilometer girls race starts at 11:15 a.m. and the under-18 boys race starts at 12:10 p.m. Awards will be presented after the end of the boys race.
The under-20 girls 15-kilometer race starts at 1:20 p.m. and the under-20 boys race starts at 2:45 p.m.
The final awards ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. at Davis Concert Hall at UAF. U.S. Ski & Snowboard provided medals for award winners. Winners will also receive a Birch Hill-themed flower bouquet of birch bark and branches with the junior nationals logo, Taylor said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.