A Juneau woman has died after a diving accident off Islamorada in the Florida Keys.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Jean Kilgore, 57, was in the Keys from Juneau and with a group of divers with the Islamorada Dive Center on Jan. 13.
Kilgore was diving in about 45 feet of water at Runway reef — so named because the large sand channel looks like an airport runway when viewed from above, according to the dive center’s website.
Deputies say Kilgore “reportedly had an issue in the water and lost consciousness on the surface.” The crew aboard the commercial dive boat did CPR as did paramedics as Kilgore was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. But she died at the hospital around 10:45 am. Friday, Monroe County officials said.
Monroe deputies don’t suspect foul play. Autopsy reports are pending.