Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 6:28 am
The Alaska Judicial Council is in need of applicants for the position of Alaska Public Defender.
Samantha Cherot’s four-year term ends in September. Applications for the public defender position are due by 3 p.m. May 5.
According to Alaska statute, the public defender heads the Public Defender Agency, which represents indigent defendants.
The Alaska Judicial Council is comprised of three attorneys, three non-attorneys, and the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court. The council will hold a public hearing in August to interview candidates.
The Alaska Judicial Council is required to nominate two or more applicants to the position. The governor appoints the public defender from the list of nominees.
The public defender is nominated for a four-year term and may be reappointed for another term by the governor.