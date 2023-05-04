Orcas

National Marine Fisheries Service photo

A pod of orca whales surfaces.

 National Marine Fisheries Service photo

A Washington state-based federal judge ordered a closure of Southwest Alaska’s troll fishery for the summer after voiding an environmental review that authorized the fishing activity.

Judge Richard Jones sided Tuesday with the Washington-based nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy, who filed a lawsuit in order to protect orcas on the coast of Lower 48 states and British Columbia.

