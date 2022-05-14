Alaska coal mining pioneer Joseph E. Usibelli has died after a lengthy illness.
Usibelli, 83, died Thursday in Tucson, Arizona. His wife, Peggy Shumaker, was at his side.
“My dad was a visionary and a pioneer in Alaska’s mining industry,” said Joe Usibelli Jr, president of Usibelli Coal Mine. “He was known for his ingenuity, generosity and his deep love for his family, employees and community. Together, we mourn his loss.”
Usibelli was born on Dec. 28, 1938, in Suntrana, Alaska, to Emil and Rose Usibelli.
Emil Usibelli started coal mining in the Suntrana area with a partner in 1943, providing coal to the U.S. Army’s Ladd Field in Fairbanks. In 1948, he bought out his partner and incorporated Usibelli Coal Mine.
When Emil Usibelli died unexpectedly in 1964, Joe E. Usibelli became president of the coal mine at age 25. He served as the mine’s president until 1987.
During his tenure, Usibelli initiated the modernization of the mine’s equipment, introduced new mining techniques, and implemented a successful land reclamation program. In 1987, he announced that his son, Joe Usibelli Jr., would assume the position of president, while he went on to serve as chairman of the board of directors.
Usibelli Coal Mine is a fourth-generation, family-owned business and the only operational coal mine in Alaska. It supplies coal to six Interior Alaska power plants. Over the years, it has exported coal to Chile, South Korea, Japan and several other Pacific Rim destinations.
The coal mine is a strong supporter of community events and activities through the Usibelli Foundation. It funds numerous scholarships and provides grants to more than 80 organizations annually.
Usibelli is survived by his wife, Peggy Shumaker; his sister, Rosalie Whyel; six children (Joe Usibelli Jr., Cathy Usibelli, Mitch Usibelli, Anna Tavener, Rob Usibelli and Sean Usibelli); 10 grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew; and three great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral and memorial services are pending.