Food security

The Alaska Food Security Task Force was launched in April 2022 by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to examine needs and solutions for the state’s “dependence on others for the health and well-being of our citizens.”

A joint legislative committee reviewed a report on Alaska’s food security challenges and recommendations for the first time since it was released in late March.

