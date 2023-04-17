A joint legislative committee reviewed a report on Alaska’s food security challenges and recommendations for the first time since it was released in late March.
The Alaska Food Security Task Force was launched in April 2022 by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to examine needs and solutions for the state’s “dependence on others for the health and well-being of our citizens.”
“The purpose was to increase food security, lessen reliance on external food supplies and strengthen local economies,” said Julie Sande, the state’s commissioner of commerce and chair of the previous task force.
The 228 page document, released March 3, includes analyses, recommendations and challenges facing the state. It covers seven sectors, including wild foods, production, processing, distribution and aggregation, access, preparation and consumption, and waste and recovery.
Dunleavy’s original emphasis for the task force came in light of Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the supply chain, along with a “major earthquake, wildfires and typhoons,” according to the report.
“Those disruptions (caused by the pandemic really hit home for elected officials and the governor because there were real moments of responsibility and fear related to those supply chain issues as folks representing people all over Alaska realized how vulnerable Alaskans particularly were to transportation and supply chain challenges,” Sande said.
The task force included representatives from state departments of commerce, natural resources, all three University of Alaska campuses and Alaska Pacific University as well as stakeholders from Alaska Native, farming, fishing, hunting and subsistence and emergency services.
It met 10 times throughout 2022, released an initial draft in September for public comment and then proceeded to finalize one.
The task force and its report, Sande stressed, has taken a “politically agnostic approach” to provide a clear path for new task force members.
Alaska imports about 95% of its food supply from the Lower 48, raising the price significantly and creating supply issues when bad weather or natural disaster delays shipments. However, according to various reports, prior to 1955 the state produced at least 55% of its own food.
Sande, a lifelong resident from Southeast Alaska, told lawmakers she’s keenly aware of the impacts disruptions can have.
“When weather caused delays to the logging camps I was raised in, the kiddos knew that Santa Claus sometimes didn’t arrive on Dec. 25, but a week later depending on storms,” Sande said.
“Much of the public comments were insightful and provided points of view we would not have considered,” Sande said.
Sande said a new task force will pick up where the previous one left off.
“We realized we did not want this to be a report that was left on a shelf because so much work and thought had gone into it,” Sande said.
Sen. Click Bishop (R-Fairbanks) shared Sande’s concerns about shelving the work, adding it should be included in her transition documents when administrations change.
“This is such a common sense issue that all the work and volunteers would be in a transition document,” Bishop said.
Task force recommendations
The report comes with a nine-page list of policy recommendations garnered from research, stakeholder engagement and public comments. The report acknowledges that all areas overlap when it comes to the state’s food supply and security.
“We have a robust food system and it should be considered as such,” said Rachel Miller, one of the report’s lead authors. “Changes in one area affect other areas.”
One key takeaway was that food insecurity spreads to domestic farm animals; farmers would be challenged with feeding cattle during a grain shortage or disruption in feed shipments.
Miller said the state lacks centralized baseline data on several key areas, such as “how much grain is grown and how much meat is on the hook.” While several agencies collect the data, it’s disorganized.
Robbie Mixon, another lead co-writer said other recommendations include the need to create a distributive food network rather than a centralized area, as well as overhauling policies that prove a barrier for producers sending their goods to market and investing in local programs such as “farm or fish to school” education programs.
“A big thing with infrastructure is that our infrastructure needs to be adaptable to community size and need, but it also needs to be distributed throughout the state,” Mixon said.
An example includes Alaska’s only three USDA-approved meat processing plants in Delta Junction, North Pole and Palmer. The Palmer facility, the certified one in Southcentral Alaska — briefly closed in 2021, causing disruptions before Todd and Sherrie Elsberry of North Pole purchased it.
“We’ve seen when the processor plant in Palmer shut down for a while crippled meat processing across the state,” Mixon said. “Having duplication at an appropriate community scale was a big need that came up.”
Another recommendation includes establishing a stand-alone agriculture department. Agriculture falls under a division overseen by the Department of Natural Resources.
“There are significant implications for not having a standalone department,” Miller said.
Robbie Mixon said many overarching recommendations to curb for producers and farmers barriers include making use of existing policies, giving state agencies more funding and tools to improve food security and better market food production in the state.
Some areas were more difficult to tackle such as wild food, which covers a wide gamut including fisheries and subsistence.
The list of recommendations calls for more study on wild game and subsistence, including “best practice policies supporting Indigenous subsistence rights” while balancing the acceptance that the state “uses subsistence to apply to all residents.”
New task force
New task force members will be selected by May, with recommendations from previous members and from lawmakers on a joint committee.
Sen. Shelly Hughes (R-Wasilla), who chairs the committee, said at the meeting Friday, nominations from a supplied list will be open through Friday. The committee will reconvene in late May, after the Legislature wraps up the budget.
The task force’s full report and list of recommendations are available online at www.alaskafoodsystems.com.