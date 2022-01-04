John E. Kuhn Jr., a longtime federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. Attorney, has been named as U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska.
Kuhn was appointed to the post last week by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and assumed office Dec. 26, 2021. He has more than 31 years of legal experience and previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in both the Civil and Criminal Divisions of the Western District of Kentucky U.S. Attorney’s Office, where he prosecuted narcotics, violent crime, and white-collar offenses.
“I’m honored to serve as the United States Attorney in the great state of Alaska,” said U.S. Attorney Kuhn. “The dedicated prosecutors and staff in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska are some of the best in the nation, and together we will continue to fulfill our mission, protecting the people of Alaska and the interests of the United States.”
Kuhn succeeds Bryan Wilson, who has served as the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska since the resignation of Bryan Schroder in March 2021.