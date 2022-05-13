A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was killed in a fatal brown bear attack on Tuesday during a training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson base, the agency announced Thursday.
Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, was mauled to death in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, according to a release. He was transported to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“Staff Sgt. Plant was an integral part of our organization. He was a positive and dedicated leader who brought joy and energy to the paratroopers who served with him,” said Lt. Col. David J. Nelson, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment commander. “His loss is deeply felt within our organization and we offer our sincere condolences to friends and family.”
Another soldier suffered from non-life threatening injuries during the attack, the release said.
According to the Department of Fish and Game, a brown bear approached the area following the attack and two cubs were found in a nearby den. The location of the bear involved in the attack is unknown.
“From everything we know so far, based on the scene investigation and information from other responding agencies, this appears to be a defensive attack by a female bear protecting her cubs,” said Cyndi Wardlow, Southcentral Regional Supervisor. “We are trying to learn everything we can about what happened to increase public safety around wildlife in Alaska.”
More information about the attack will be announced as it becomes available, according to John Pennell, U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief. The area remains closed to the public.