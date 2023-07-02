The Karluk Tribal Council is offering expense-free living for a year to families with three or more children with hopes of reviving funding for its village school. Almost immediately, Karluk’s offer for expense-free living went viral on social media.

The Kodiak Island Borough School District closed Karluk School five years ago due to a lack of students. The council is soliciting for families to help the village meet the minimum 10 students needed to qualify for state education funds.