Are Alaska’s leaders close to reaching a deal for a natural gas pipeline project? New developments in the long-planned project point to unprecedented interest, as Asian and European countries seek to move from Russian energy supplies, which are funding the war in Ukraine.
“There is a huge opportunity in my view happening right now,” U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan told the News-Miner.
Sullivan, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Frank Richards, who leads the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., recently concluded a trade mission to Japan, where they discussed with private corporations and government leaders Alaska’s plan for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline project.
“Senior Japanese officials have all come to me in the last few months since Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, which has completely reordered energy markets,” Sullivan said. “Leaders say they have to get off of Russian oil and gas. We are talking to them about putting that money into Alaska. We are telling them, ‘You can do that.’ ‘’
Alaska’s political leaders say they see increased potential for a major LNG project on the North Slope that would include a new 800-mile pipeline and an export facility in Nikiski.
Just this past week, Alaska’s LNG project received a positive supplemental environmental review from the Biden administration, which Sullivan called “a glowing report on the importance of this project.”
“I don’t want to say it is right around the corner; we have been working for this for a very long time. But we have a window of opportunity now,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan has advocated expanding natural gas as a cleaner-burning substitute to traditional fossil fuels for export and for domestic use, including in Alaska.
An article in The Diplomat examined the recent Alaska trade mission to Japan. Under the headline, “Japan looks to Alaska to shore up energy supplies,” the article stated that Japanese leaders are considering the potential of Alaska LNG to offset and replace Russian energy.
The news magazine examined how the “energy rich” U.S. state is drawing interest from countries seeking to end Russian imports. The Diplomat covers the Indo-Pacific region.
According to the article: “Dunleavy met with Japanese government officials, utilities companies, and other stakeholders to discuss Alaskan natural gas exports to Japan, as well as the potential export of other new types of sustainable energy sources, including blue and green hydrogen.”
Dunleavy has noted that Alaska and Japan have a history of trade dating back 50 years, when natural gas from Cook Inlet “turned the lights on in cities across Japan.”
Dunleavy has commented recently that Japan values its long-term trade relationships when considering new investments.
Among the corporations that the Alaska delegation met with were the state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. Recent media reports on the company have noted that it is considering supporting LNG projects in North America.
S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that the president of Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. said: “For us, we are highly interested in all North American LNG [projects] broadly speaking.”
“We intend to explore various projects not just limited to expansions but also new ones because energy security is not a matter just for the next five to 10 years.”
Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said the government is considering public financing to help expand U.S. LNG projects as it ends Russian oil and gas imports, according to the article.
Alaska’s LNG proposal may be attractive to Japan for the stability and reliability of having a U.S. supplier and for Alaska’s proximity to Asia with supplies shipped from the west coast.
A new expanded environmental impact statement by the Biden administration on the proposed LNG project modeled a scenario where oil production on Alaska’s North Slope would decline because gas normally re-injected into wells would be sent to the Nikiski terminal for export.
The proposed Alaska LNG project would produce fewer emissions than similar projects in the Lower 48, including the Gulf states, because the gas would be drawn from existing oil wells. “The wells would be co-producing both resources — oil and gas — simultaneously,” said Tim Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.
Costs to produce Alaska LNG also have come down. “Alaska LNG is able to deliver natural gas (as LNG) at more competitive prices than from Gulf Coast projects,” Fitzpatrick said.
“The final cost of the gas will result from negotiations between Alaska LNG and the North Slope producers, who have all indicated their support for the project and a willingness to monetize the gas, which as of today has no means to be sold,” Fitzpatrick said.
‘Massive revenues for the state’
If the Alaska LNG project is developed, it could accelerate the state economy.
Hydrocarbons Technology reported that the proposed Alaska LNG project “will earn massive revenues for the state. It also is expected to generate between 9,000 and 15,000 jobs in the initial construction and design phase and an additional 1,000 jobs during operation.”
“Alaska is sitting on one of the world’s largest reservoirs of natural gas but lacks the infrastructure to deliver it to U.S. allies around the world,” Dunleavy wrote in a recent guest editorial.
“Every day on the North Slope, enough natural gas is produced to meet the needs of California, Oregon and Washington combined, but it is re-injected into the ground because there is no way to get it to market.
“Delivering Alaska’s natural gas to Japan, Korea, and other allied Asian markets along the Pacific Rim frees U.S. Gulf Coast LNG providers to focus capacity on our European allies,” the governor said.
Hydrogen opportunities in Alaska
Japan also is reportedly interested in Alaska’s pursuit of hydrogen opportunities.
The creation of an LNG plant at Nikiski could launch a clean hydrogen industry in Alaska, according to gas line officials.
Petroleum News reported this month that “LNG, hydrogen, ammonia” were on the agenda during the Alaska trade mission to Japan.
Officials noted the short distance from Cook Inlet to clean hydrogen markets in Asia, as well as an idled ammonia plant strategically located in Nikiski that could be restarted, Petroleum News reported.
Converting hydrogen into ammonia allows for safer storage and shipping to Asia to meet energy needs there.
Natural gas can be converted into hydrogen and then ammonia, a process that could be undertaken at the ammonia plant.
According to Petroleum News, Japan and other Asian nations could use ammonia to reduce their carbon emissions from burning coal.
Japan is seeking to burn carbon-free ammonia alongside coal at its existing coal plants.
But carbon emissions from making ammonia also would undercut the environmental advantages of moving to a coal-ammonia mix unless they are mitigated.
Supporters of ammonia production in Alaska say that emissions could be captured and stored for a product called blue ammonia.
“Cook Inlet has one of the best geological formations for carbon storage on the west coast of the United States,” Fitzpatrick said. “It can store up to 50 gigatons of carbon, which is about 50 years’ worth of Japan’s carbon emissions.”
Demand for blue ammonia is expected to grow as a carbon-free energy source, with projects already in the planning stages in Louisiana and Canada.
“There is no current production here, but it is an idea under active consideration in Alaska,” Fitzpatrick said.