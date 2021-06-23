Ryder Alan Smith, 23, who is accused of murder and evidence tampering, testified at his trial Tuesday about the November morning that he shot Peter Horace-Wright.
Smith said Horace-Wright was calm and then, like a light switch, abruptly changed his demeanor and attacked Smith after Smith quoted him $4,500 for a truck. The men had met a couple of hours earlier at a gas station and decided to hang out and share some drinks.
Horace-Wright’s hand was on Smith’s neck when he fired the first shot, according to Smith, who said he killed the man in self-defense.
“I am not looking to hurt no one. I am not looking to kill no one … but when he came at me …,” Smith said. “We were wrestling for the gun for a bit. He was going to shoot me with my own dad’s gun … I gave him multiple chances to leave and he would not leave.”
Horace-Wright died at Badger Towing and Recovery, located on Peger Road, at about 5 a.m. Nov. 14, 2019, after being shot twice in the upper thigh near the groin and once in the abdomen. The 24-year-old left behind a child who is about to turn 3.
Alaska State Trooper Investigator Malik Jones also testified Tuesday. Evidence at the scene of the shooting and a cellphone recording contradict Smith’s account, he said.
Smith failed to mention to authorities that he had shot Horace-Wright’s vehicle, according to Jones. And Smith continued shooting even after Horace-Wright was down, the investigator said.
“Peter was screaming and pleading,” Jones said. “He had been pleading before that fourth and final shot.”
Smith said he called 911 right away.
“The video shows just the opposite,” Jones said. “He stated more than once that he called 911 immediately. Eleven minutes later is not immediately.”
During cross examination, defense attorney Gary Stapp asked Jones if he has a theory on the motive for the killing if it wasn’t self-defense.
“If he wasn’t being choked, he wouldn’t have shot, right?” Stapp asked.
Jones does not know the motive, he said.
Testimony will continue Wednesday and Thursday with a nurse who examined Smith expected to take the stand. According to the defense, Smith sustained petechiae, or ruptured blood vessels, which is commonly associated with choking or strangulation.
Smith is having a bench trial, which means there is no jury and Superior Court Judge Brent E. Bennett will make a finding.
If convicted, he faces up to 99 years in prison on the first-degree murder charge and up to five years in prison on the evidence tampering charge.
