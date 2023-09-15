Eugene Peltola Jr.

Eugene R. Peltola Jr.

Investigators arrived Friday at the crash site of Eugene Peltola’s plane to begin a lengthy investigation into what caused the crash that killed the husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola.

Peltola’s Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub crashed on takeoff on Sept. 12 in a remote, mountainous area 64 miles Northeast of the village of St. Marys.

