Investigators arrived Friday at the crash site of Eugene Peltola’s plane to begin a lengthy investigation into what caused the crash that killed the husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola.
Peltola’s Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub crashed on takeoff on Sept. 12 in a remote, mountainous area 64 miles Northeast of the village of St. Marys.
The investigation team consists of representatives with the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, Piper Aircraft and Lycoming Engines, NTSB Spokesperson Sarah Sulick said.
“The team plans to document the wreckage and collect evidence, including devices that may contain important information about the flight,” Sulick said. “The wreckage will then be removed, by helicopter, to an offsite facility for further analysis.”
A preliminary report will be available in two to three weeks, she said. A final report containing the probable cause of the crash can take between 12 to 24 months to become available.
According to witness interviews conducted by the investigation team, Peltola was returning to the area to transport moose meat after previously dropping off hunters in the area. The crash occurred as he was departing.
After the crash, two hunters provided medical assistance to Peltola, who was conscious and responsive as they removed him from the wreckage, Austin McDaniel, Alaska State Troopers spokesperson said. The hunters later communicated to rescuers that Peltola no longer had vital signs.
