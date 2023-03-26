Shelley Hughes
Sen. Shelley Hughes (R-Palmer) introduced Senate Bill 111 disapproving recommendations of the State Officers Compensation Commission to raise legislators’ salaries by 67%.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Robert Myers (R-North Pole). The bill also offers an optional pay schedule for legislators for the current salary by allowing its disbursement over the first five months of the calendar year during the legislative session as an alternative to disbursement over twelve months. This provision was included in order to make it easier for Alaskans of working age to serve in the legislature.