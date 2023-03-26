Sen. Shelley Hughes (R-Palmer) introduced Senate Bill 111 disapproving recommendations of the State Officers Compensation Commission to raise legislators’ salaries by 67%.
The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Robert Myers (R-North Pole). The bill also offers an optional pay schedule for legislators for the current salary by allowing its disbursement over the first five months of the calendar year during the legislative session as an alternative to disbursement over twelve months. This provision was included in order to make it easier for Alaskans of working age to serve in the legislature.
Hughes stated, “Not only is the Compensation Commission process flawed and fraught with conflict-of-interest issues due to legislators having the power to give themselves a raise by passively accepting the report, but such a large raise when we have a tremendous shortfall is unwarranted in this fiscal climate. We need to concentrate this session on putting the people’s fiscal house in order and making sure we start getting the most bang for our public buck when it comes to our schools and student learning.”
Myers added, “The legislature should not give itself a pay increase through such a shady process at a time when we can’t even agree on a policy to give us stability on the PFD and a long-term fiscal plan.”
Following the failed adoption of a Sense of the Senate by Hughes to reject legislator pay raises, Myers attempted to accept the House invitation for a joint session to reject the pay raises but his motion was blocked by a vote by the Senate Majority.