Interior voters supported Kelly Tshibaka in the U.S. Senate race over incumbent Lisa Murkowski, who won statewide, election results show.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy took all six Interior House districts, while Rep. Mary Peltola took five, losing North Pole’s District 33 to former Gov. Sarah Palin.
In the Senate race, Tshibaka beat Murkowski in House Districts 32, 33, 34 and 36. Tshibaka also won in overall votes, claiming 17,119 votes in House Districts 31-36 compared with 15,096 votes that went to Murkowski.
House Districts 31-36 include the Fairbanks North Star Borough and a huge swath of rural Alaska encircling Fairbanks.
The districts that went to Murkowski are House District 31, which includes downtown Fairbanks, and House District 35, which includes Ester, Chena Ridge and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
In the governor’s race, Interior voters broke from the rest of the state by favoring former Gov. Bill Walker over former Rep. Les Gara.
While Dunleavy has the clear majority of Interior votes, Walker followed Dunleavy in the Interior’s six House Districts. Gara was the second most-popular candidate statewide.
Tshibaka, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump, did especially well in House District 33, North Pole, where voters supported her by a margin of more than two-to-one.
Tshibaka also has a comfortable lead over Murkowski, a fellow Republican, among voters in House District 36, which is comprised of a chunk of the Goldstream Valley along with more than 30 villages such as Beaver, Dot Lake, Huslia, McGrath, Minto, Nulato, Rudy and Venetie. The vote in that district was 3,707 for Tshibaka and 2,977 for Murkowski.
Conversely, the senator won comfortably in UAF’s House District 35, where 3,891 voters selected Murkowski compared with 2,687 for Tshibaka.
This is in line with a bipartisan poll commissioned by the AARP, which stated that Tshibaka is more popular with the GOP, men, small communities on the road system and people without a four-year college degree.
Former Sen. John Coghill, a North Pole Republican, served in the Alaska Legislature for 20 years. He said Tshibaka worked hard on her campaign and fought for her advantage in Interior Alaska.
“She did a good job. She knew she had to do well,” he said. “She made a pretty good effort. I was pleasantly surprised.”
Like the rest of Alaska’s statewide races, Interior voters favored the incumbent candidate for governor. Where they broke from the rest of Alaska is with the next most-popular gubernatorial candidate.
Interior voters in House Districts 31-36 voted more often for Walker, an independent, who drew 8,009 votes, compared with Gara, a Democrat, who drew 6,959 votes.
Coghill attributed some of that to Walker’s strong connections with trade unions in Fairbanks due to his support of a natural gas pipeline. The gas pipeline gave Walker an “in” with voters that Gara lacked, Coghill said.
The pipeline issue hits Southcentral voters differently than Interior voters, he said.
“That doesn’t play well in Anchorage. It does up here,” Coghill said.
Walker’s running mate, Heidi Drygas, was an effective advocate for the campaign, he added.
“That probably has as much to do with it as Gov. Walker himself,” Coghill said.
He attributed Dunleavy’s popularity in part to a light touch with Alaska’s Covid-19 response compared with other states.
The storm on the West Coast created an opportunity for Dunleavy to comfort others and to show leadership shortly before the election.
“He had a couple of incidents that helped him immensely,” Coghill said.
The former state senator said voters in North Pole, who traditionally vote conservatively, favored Palin over Nick Begich III, a fellow Republican, in part because of her popularity on the national level. Coghill said voters were also turned off by Begich’s criticism of Palin.
The measure about whether to hold a constitutional convention lost soundly in every Interior district with margins of two-to-one or more across the board.
The overall vote in Interior Alaska was 10,229 in favor of a convention and 27,001 against.
Coghill thinks the measure failed because voters on both sides of the aisle were worried about extreme ideas getting written into the constitution.