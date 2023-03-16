Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced her support Tuesday for a critical road that would pass through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in the Aleutian Islands, while also withdrawing a land exchange between her agency and King Cove Corporation.
The road through the wildlife refuge has been the center of a decades-long dispute between King Cove residents and environmental groups.
King Cove residents, largely Alaska Native, note the road will provide access to a Cold Bay runway, while environmentalists argue it will damage the refuge’s ecosystem.
The Interior Department initially authorized the land exchange with King Cove Corp. in 2019, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the exchange in November.
Haaland, the first Native American appointed as Interior secretary, at the time decided to create a review process to consider different options to ensure the road would be constructed between Cold Bay and King Cove.
According to the Interior Department, a 2009 exchange process would have transferred approximately 200 acres within the refuge to the state of Alaska for a single-lane gravel road.
The Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, in 2019, instead opted for a different exchange option that would have allowed commercial use of the road, gravel mining in the reserve and would have added less land to the area.
“The debate around approving the construction of a road to connect the people of King Cove to life-saving resources has created a false choice, seeded over many years, between valuing conservation and wildlife or upholding our commitments to Indigenous communities,” Haaland said of the land exchange cancellation.
Della Trumble, CEO of the King Cove Corp., said her organization “is going to work through this process,” but had no further comment.
She noted the decision reflects an intent to listen to tribal communities and respect traditional needs.
Haaland added she instructed her team to “launch a process to review previous proposals for a land exchange” that would uphold the integrity of the Alaska Native Interest Lands Conservation Act signed by then-president Jimmy Carter in 1980.
ANILCA designates 100 million acres of federal land in Alaska for conservation, including the 310,000 acre Izembek Wildlife Reserve.
The Wilderness Society praised the Interior Department decision in favor of a more viable road solution.
“We are profoundly grateful to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the Biden administration for this important decision to preserve designated wilderness not only in Izembek, but across Alaska,” said Karlin Itchoak, the Wilderness Society’s Alaska regional director. “If left in place, this illegal land exchange would have created a devastating precedent threatening all conservation designations under ANILCA.”
