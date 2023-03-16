King Cove

Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News/TNS

King Cove is partially visible from the road to its airport on April 19, 2022.

 Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News/TNS

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced her support Tuesday for a critical road that would pass through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in the Aleutian Islands, while also withdrawing a land exchange between her agency and King Cove Corporation.

The road through the wildlife refuge has been the center of a decades-long dispute between King Cove residents and environmental groups.

