Chief Karma Ulvi of Eagle, who sits on the board of Tanana Chiefs Conference, met with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and relayed to her a vision of growing up along the Yukon River, when there was an abundance of fish and the community thrived.
“We haven’t been able to experience that for years,” Ulvi told Haaland, who visited Fairbanks and the Interior last week as part of a statewide listening tour by the secretary. A planned trip last year was canceled because of health concerns over Covid-19.
Haaland met with local, elected and Alaska Native leaders and community members across Alaska. Haaland’s office said the visit underscored the Interior secretary’s support for sustainable economies and Indigenous people in Alaska. The Interior secretary also had an aerial tour of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the National Petroleum Reserve on Alaska’s North Slope.
During her visit with Tanana Chiefs Conference, Haaland heard from tribal leaders about the absence of salmon in the Yukon River. Haaland and tribal leaders discussed ways that TCC and the government can work together.
“As we look to the future, we know more needs to be done to honor our nation-to-nation relationships and invest in Indigenous communities,” Haaland said on social media about the meeting.
“I thank the Tanana Chiefs for our in-depth discussion on the need to live up to an all-of-government approach for Alaska Native communities,” Haaland said.
Brian Ridley, who chairs TCC, said it was an honor for tribal leaders to meet with Haaland. “Our tribes have high hopes for the remainder of the secretary’s time in this position,” Ridley said.
Other TCC leaders who met with Haaland included Chief Nancy James of Gwichyaa Zhee of Fort Yukon and Julie Roberts-Hyslop of Tanana.
The TCC region covers a large portion of the Interior and includes several swaths of federally managed lands.
Earlier in the week, Haaland visited King Cove in southwest Alaska, accompanied by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Residents there talked about their request to build a road between King Cove and Cold Bay.
“The people of King Cove expressed their desire for a road, and they will trade land for it,” Dunleavy said in an interview after the visit. “It is one little road that those folks feel will get them to a 10,000-foot [airport] runway. It is entirely up to the Secretary.”
Residents say the road, which would go through a national wildlife refuge, is needed for access to the rural airport in Cold Bay.
“We’re just asking for the federal government to care about our people enough to permit a dirt road across our ancestral land so that we can get our patients over to a medevac plane,” said King Cove resident Bonita Babcock in a statement provided by the Aleutians East Borough.