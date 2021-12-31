The Alaska Department of Transportation upgraded Interior Alaska road conditions from “hazardous” to “difficult” on Thursday. While conditions have improved, they remain challenging for most drivers, regardless of the vehicle.
Road crews made significant progress Wednesday night, according to DOT Northern Regions spokesperson Caitlin Frye. Frye said that workers should have made an initial pass with plows on all state-maintained roads in the Fairbanks and North Pole area by mid-day Thursday.
During the day on Thursday, DOT had several pieces of equipment working, including eight plows, two pick-up plows, one belly-dump sander, a sidewalk tractor and six graders. Crews also worked overnight on Thursday with snow-blowers, loaders, side-dumps, and graders to continue to clear the roads.
DOT brought on contractors to expedite the process. Contractors are assisting with cleaning intersections and driveways, including scraping and grooving the ice, pushing back shoulders and hauling snow.
“We are bringing in extra help to clean up as quickly as possible, but it will take some time,” Frye cautioned. For example, she said, people will “still likely have to contend with berms left behind by our plows.” Cleaning burns is, per state law, the responsibility of the property owner.
Despite all the progress that has been made, roads continue to be listed as difficult because they are “icy, rutted and narrow.” “People will likely find the conditions challenging, even with a vehicle well-equipped for winter driving,” Frye said.