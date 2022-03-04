Interior rookie musher Emily Robinson, 14, is the winner of the 2022 Junior Iditarod.
The 14-year-old, who lives in the Tanana Hills between Fairbanks and Nenana, came in just six seconds ahead of second-place finisher Hannah Wappett of Fairbanks. Third place finisher Morgan Martens of Wisconsin (last year’s champion) finished five minutes later and Tori Boulding, another Interior musher, came in fourth place, about eight minutes after that.
Just a little more than two hours separated the first-place finisher from the musher who came in last. It’s also the first time in many years that an Interior musher has won the race.
Although the race for first place was measured in seconds, the two top mushers did not finish neck-in-neck due to time intervals. Emily didn’t find out until about 15 minutes after the race ended that she had actually won. When she finally got the news, she said she and her dad instantly “embraced for awhile.”
“I couldn’t believe I had won,” Emily said. “I couldn’t believe my dogs had done it.”
She had 10 dogs on her team and dropped one during the race. Her dream had been to be one of the top five finishers.
The race was moved to the Denali Highway, starting in Cantwell, with two 63-mile out and back runs after excessive overflow compromised the traditional Knik/Willow route. The two-day race happened Feb. 26-27. The young musher credited her win to hard work and training on hills.
“People think the Denali Highway is flat, but there are some pretty big hills,” said Emily’s mother, Alissa Robinson. “Emily’s team excelled because she trains in the hills.”
“I was working my butt off up all those hills, both days,” Emily said. “I was pretty sore.”
She also managed to escape any moose encounters. Some racers were delayed as long as 20 minutes due to moose on the trail, she said.
Her dad, Walter Robinson, ran the Iditarod in 2001.
The family kennel has long operated as a recreational kennel. Emily first stepped on the runners of a dog sled when she was 3, so she has been around mushing her entire life. Two years in a row, her dad took her on the trail of the Junior Iditarod to watch racers firsthand.
“It was super cool to watch all those mushers pour their hearts out,” she said.
When she was 10 or 11, she announced that she wanted to race dogs competitively.
“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” she said. “It’s a ton of work, a ton of dedication to running dogs and keeping them all in shape to run these races. It takes a lot to keep a team going.”
Earlier this week, Emily attended the Iditarod Racers banquet in Knik, and as Junior Iditarod champion, she accepted a handmade beaver hat from Libby Riddles, the first woman to win the 1,000-mile sled dog race.
“It was super cool to meet her,” Emily said.
She also spoke to all the Iditarod racers and asked them to support and encourage young mushers.
“Or else there won’t be a 100th anniversary of the Iditarod,” she told them.
Emily heads to Anchorage again this week and will represent the Junior Iditarod on the runners of a sled leaving the chute at the ceremonial start of the 1,000-mile sled dog race. She had this advice for young mushers who are considering racing in the Junior Iditarod: “I’d say go and do it. It’s an amazing experience.”
The camaraderie and support from fellow racers was incredible, she said.
“There’s a lot of life experience you can never get in any other sport or any other way of life,” she said. “I’m learning a lot of valuable life lessons running dogs.
“I’m learning a work ethic. I’m learning how to respect everyone else.”
She thanked everyone who has supported her, from her sponsors to her family. And of course, the dogs.
The rest of the 2022 season she and her brother will be training puppies.
For now, Emily is back in the dog yard, doing chores.
“Oh yeah, I’m the Junior Iditarod champion, but I still have to scoop poop and clean the dog boxes,” she laughed.