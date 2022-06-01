Interior legislators are bucking a trend of incumbents leaving the Alaska Legislature in 2022.
Some political observers say that up to a third of incumbent lawmakers may not seek another term in the Alaska Legislature.
Most of the Interior incumbents are pledging to run again, which is a contrast to legislators from other parts of the state who are stepping aside in higher numbers than anticipated.
With the filing deadline 5 p.m. today to run in the state primary, all but two Interior state lawmakers have announced their re-election campaigns.
“I just filed today,” Rep. Grier Hopkins said Tuesday. “It is hard being away from your family for extended periods. But it is still incredibly important to serve.”
Reps. Bart Lebon, Mike Cronk, Mike Prax and Hopkins as well as Sens. Click Bishop, Robert Myers and Scott Kawasaki are seeking re-election in 2022.
Cronk, who is from Tok, and Prax, who represents North Pole, are the only ones to run unopposed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. But that could change in the next several hours.
Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat, has stated his intention to file, but at the close of day Tuesday no one had filed to run in his Senate district, according to the Alaska Division of Elections website.
Officials at the elections office said it takes time to process each filing, so a candidate's name does not show up immediately after filing.
Rep. Adam Wool, another Fairbanks Democrat, is leaving his state House seat to campaign in the special primary race for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House seat.
And Republican Rep. Steve Thompson of Fairbanks, who told the News-Miner “12 years is enough,” is headed for retirement.
As incumbents step aside, others step up to run and replace them in the Legislature, including political newcomers and candidates from third parties who may not be well known to voters.
Here’s a closer look at how some Interior races are shaping up. Everything is fluid until the filing period closes.
In the House, incumbent Republican Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks will face early competition from at least one other Republican and a Democrat.
The campaigns of Democrat Maxine Dibert and Republican Kelly Nash have been certified in District 31, where LeBon is the incumbent. Dibert is a schoolteacher, and Nash is a conservative party activist.
Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, faces two challengers in House District 34. Republicans Nate Demars of Salcha and Frank Tomaszewski of Fairbanks have been certified to run against him.
Demars describes himself on social media as “your local guy running for election to the State House.” Tomaszewski is a long-time Fairbanks resident and member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
In the Senate, incumbent Republican Robert Myers of Fairbanks will field a challenge from Alaska Independence candidate Arthur Serkov of Fairbanks.
The Alaska Independence Party promotes “Alaska-centric” issues, according to its website, including resource development, and advocates a vote on secession from the United States.
Sen. Click Bishop also faces a challenge from an Alaska Independence Party candidate. Robert “Bert” Williams is running against the long-time incumbent.
In House District 32, Republican Will Stapp is seeking to fill the seat that has been held by Thompson.
Thompson’s retirement is no surprise, as he indicated more than a year ago that he would not run again. Stapp was the only candidate Tuesday certified in the District 32 House race.
A military veteran, he was stationed at Fort Wainwright as an infantry soldier. Thompson told the News-Miner that he is endorsing Stapp’s run for office.
While some races have only one candidate, District 35 is a crowded House race.
Wool, the Democratic incumbent, announced he would not seek another term as he campaigns for the U.S. House seat left vacant after the death of 88-year-old Rep. Don Young.
Democrat Ashley Carrick, an aide to Wool in the Legislature, is running to fill the seat.
The other challengers are Republican Ruben McNeill Jr., a health care manager; Kiernan Brown of the Alaska Constitutional Party; and Tim Parker, a retired English teacher who is not affiliated with any party.