Interior Gas Utility plans to install about 600 new service lines this summer in Fairbanks and North Pole.
To gauge public interest, the utility is hosting a series of town hall meetings and an open house over the next month as the utility plans to expand its network this summer.
“We are inviting residents in different neighborhoods who might be interested in natural gas,” said Elena Sudduth, IGU’s customer service and marketing manager. “We will have a short presentation and be there to answer any questions.
The town halls will be held in neighborhoods where natural gas is available. Two were already held in North Pole, and the rest will be in Fairbanks.
The final budgeting process will determine the number of lines, Sudduth said. The town halls, she said, will help residents determine what kind of savings might be available, potential available financial assistance is available to convert from oil or wood and how to connect to a service main. The town hall meetings include Noel Wien Public Library on March 21, Anne Wien Elementary on March 28, Ladd Elementary on April 13, Hunter Elementary on April 20, and Woodriver Elementary on April 26. All meetings run from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a presentation at 6 p.m.
IGU also plans to host an open house at its office, 2525 Phillips Field Road, on April 6, with representatives from the utility, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Air Quality Division, contractors who would potentially do installation and service representatives to assist with appliance questions.
Supply concerns
Sudduth said one of the main concerns residents have is a lack of supply.
The utility receives four truck loads per day. It currently purchases natural gas from Hilcorp, converts it to liquefied natural gas, and transports it from Point Mackenzie to Fairbanks at negative 260 degrees. Once stored, it is converted back to gas and distributed to customers.
“If we stopped getting them for some reason, such as if the roads are closed, we would still have plenty of supply,” Sudduth said. “We maintain a significant supply if something happens we have enough supply for 30 days to maintain all of our current demand.”
Cost incentives
The utility has capacity potential to serve up to 8,000 customers in Fairbanks and 3,000 in North Pole, based on the current main capacity. Sudduth said the utility has about 1,700 customers between Fairbanks and North Pole.
The utility in 2021 added more customers in North Pole after it opened its $15 million natural gas storage facility Thursday; it had installed 72 miles of distribution lines and 15 service lines in 2020 in the North Pole area.
Sudduth said connections are affordable for potential customers in the neighborhoods it serves.
“Connecting up to 100 feet to a main line will cost a residential customer $225 and $350 for commercial customers,” Sudduth said. “The installation cost is heavily subsidized by the utility.”
Overall installation costs the utility between $2,500 and $8,000, she added.
Other financial incentives are poised to be offered if and when Fairbanks North Star Borough restarts its oil-to-gas rebate program.
The borough doled out $1 million in rebates over six months in 2020 and has funded the account with $1 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds, the third round of federal Covid-19 relief funding.
“The last time the program was alive, the borough gave $7,500 to each qualifying customer who does a new boiler or furnace and $2,500 for someone who converts from a boiler from oil to gas.”
The rebate program is voluntary.
The borough assembly will discuss the topic during a work session today 5:30 p.m. The topic is scheduled for a public hearing and possible adoption at the assembly’s March 24 regular meeting.
Sudduth said IGU’s website has a calculator tool that provides households an estimate on potential savings if a customer switches to the system. Similar tools will be available at the workshops, though she recommends bringing an annual heating fuel bill for better comparison.
“The one rule that works is on a BTU-to-BTU comparison,” she said. “The break even point is at $2.80/gallon for heating oil, so if they pay more than that for heating fuel, then natural gas is cheaper.”
The per-gallon price for the Fairbanks North Star Borough was at $3.86 a gallon on March 1, based on IGU’s analysis.