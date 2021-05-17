Noting the government’s “sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments.
“Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed, with an expansive selection area,” Haaland said in a prepared statement.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is accepting and processing applications for allotments within 1.6 million acres currently available to eligible veterans.
“I know the sacrifices made by those who serve in our military, and I will not ignore a right owed to our Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans,” said Haaland, whose father served during the Vietnam War.
The Land Management Bureau can provide eligible veterans up to 160 acres from “vacant, unappropriated, and unreserved federal lands” in Alaska.
It also can facilitate lands selected by the state or Native corporations, with the understanding that the federal allotment would be relinquished.
Lands are available for selection through Dec. 29, 2025.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy simultaneously has proposed allowing Alaska Native Vietnam War veterans and/or immediate family to receive state land or exchange land they already have that is a distance from their communities.
He has accused the federal government of slowing and/or delaying the land allotment process for Alaska Native Vietnam veterans, who are advancing in age.
Dunleavy’s proposal allows veterans who receive their promised federal allotment to exchange it for state land closer to their home.
The federal program by the Interior Department is the third time that federally managed land has been offered to Alaska Native veterans who did not apply for land allotments because they were serving in the Vietnam War.
The federal Alaska Native Vietnam Era Veterans Land Allotment Program was established by the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019.
