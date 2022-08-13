With thousands and dollars and pounds of fish on the line, Interior Alaskans are currently dominating the fishing scene in Valdez. The landlocked location proved not to be a problem for the North Pole leader of the Valdez Halibut Derby and the Fairbanks leader of the Silver Salmon Derby. However, with roughly three weeks left in the competition, it is not too late for a shakeup.
North Pole’s Jeremy Smith currently leads the Halibut Derby with a 170-pound fish. Smith reeled in the halibut on June 23, so he has held the top spot for over a month. However, Smith’s catch is leading by just over three pounds: Al White’s second place fish weighed in at 166.8 pounds.
Smith’s fish, while impressive, is much smaller than both last year’s winner and the record halibut. Steve Peichel won the 2021 Valdez Halibut Derby with a 246.8 pound fish. And thus far, no one has caught a larger halibut than the 374 pounder Frieda Wiley of Valdez reeled in five years ago.
Sara Cox is, for now at least, the overall winner of the Silver Salmon Derby. Cox’s fish was the heaviest reeled in in Valdez by just one fiftieth of a pound — her silver was 12.30 pounds, while second place Ryan Sullivan’s was 12.28 pounds. Cox caught her fish on Aug. 4, so she has not been the leader for long.
None of the fish caught out of Valdez are close to record size. The largest silver in derby history was 22.14 pounds. This occurred in two consecutive years (2008 and 2009), with those years’ winners being Valdez residents Derek Werder and Chuck Gard.
Both derbies end on Sept. 4, 2022, so there is still time for new faces to take home the top prize. Along with the pride of having caught the largest halibut or silver out of Valdez all year, winners of the halibut and salmon derbies receive $10,000 each. Second place for both receives $3,000, and third place gets $1,500.
