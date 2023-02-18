Local responders were dispatched to the Tanana River Bridge just before 6 a.m. Saturday for a person injured and stranded on ice in the river. The individual, who was not identified, was one of three people on the bridge at the time. It is unclear whether the individual jumped or fell from the bridge, landing on a sheet of ice in the river.
Responders from the Rural Deltana and Delta Junction volunteer fire departments, Fort Greely Fire Department, Delta Medical Transport, and Alaska State Troopers responded to the incident.
A responder from Fort Greely Fire Department trained in rope rescue was able to be lowered from the bridge, assess the individual, and package them so they could be lifted from the ice onto the bridge. The victim was then transferred to a Delta Medical Transport ambulance with what is believed to be serious injuries and transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The victim, who was not identified, was not a Delta Junction area resident. Alaska State Troopers are investigating.
The bridge was closed for about an hour and a half for the rescue operation.