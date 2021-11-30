With up to $1.5 billion in federal funds headed to Alaska for broadband development, a state task force is recommending a buildout of networks to ensure access to high-speed internet for residents in well-populated areas as well as distant communities.
The Governor’s Task Force on Broadband issued its findings in a new 100-page report released Monday that included a recommendation to establish a state Office of Broadband as 34 other states have done.
The office would focus on funding broadband infrastructure and expanding networks for high-speed internet across Alaska. The office would be established with federal dollars and have an advisory board. Its role also would include working with tribal organizations to address service gaps and leveraging resources to ensure equitable development.
Major projects underway
The state task force is recommending that Alaska build out its broadband networks to ensure high speed internet access to residents in Fairbanks, Juneau and other urban centers as well as remote communities.
Major deployment projects for high-speed internet for more than 13,000 residents already are underway in Akiak, Aniak, Bethel, Delta Junction, Dillingham, Galena, Healy Lake and Tanana, among other communities.
The report’s vision is “to make it possible for every Alaskan to participate and be competitive in the global community by facilitating access to the full benefits of broadband with improved quality of service and lower costs,’’ according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The 14-member task force included an Alaska Native representative and a member from the general public. There also were representatives from the Alaska Municipal League, Alaska Chamber of Commerce and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, among other groups.
The mayors of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and Nome joined the task force, as well as Alaska’s Commerce and Education commissioners, among other leaders. Gov. Mike Dunleavy had tasked appointees with developing a needs assessment, buildout plan, evaluation of technologies, and assessment of challenges for investment and deployment, among other goals.
“The task force members are an incredibly diverse group of stakeholders who produced a comprehensive report on how Alaska can close the digital divide,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.
Transparent rates, expanded service
The task force’s key takeaways include prioritizing broadband service in unserved and underserved areas, focusing on infrastructure projects and assuring that consumer rates are transparent and affordable for Alaskans.
“Alaska’s needs are arguably more significant than any other state,” the report stated. Given the federal resources headed for Alaska, the task force concluded it is possible to connect more communities and build capacity in places never before considered feasible. “Robust broadband services should be available to all Alaskans,” the report concluded.
Task force members said that it is important for policymakers to understand that partnerships between service providers and government programs are necessary to make service affordable to Alaskans, given the state’s size, terrain, climate and isolation.
They encouraged local workforce development through the university system, technical schools and apprenticeships for supporting the broadband infrastructure projects.
The task force also recommended long-term goals that would be measured for progress. The No. 1 goal would be for all Alaska homes and businesses to have access to broadband service with minimum download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and minimum upload speeds of at least three megabits per second.