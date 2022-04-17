With the first statewide use of ranked choice voting just months away, residents gathered Friday to learn more about Alaska’s new voting system.
The hour-long information session, held Friday afternoon at Noel Wien Library, outlined how ranked choice voting will work in the upcoming special election. The free event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley and led by Jeremy Johnson, Region III director for the Alaska Division of Elections.
“I thought the turnout was terrific,” said Bernardo Hernandez, a board member of the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley. “We had upwards of 45 people, and there were a lot of great questions. People seemed very interested about ranked choice voting.”
Alaska’s new election structure was narrowly approved by voters under Ballot Measure 2, which passed in 2020 with 50.55% of votes across the state. Under the new system, candidates will participate in an open primary and a ranked choice general election.
During the open primary, registered Alaska voters will receive the same ballot by mail, regardless of their political affiliation. Voters will choose one candidate one ballot. The top four candidates will advance to the ranked choice general election. If there are fewer than four candidates, each candidate will move on to the general election.
The special open primary for Alaska’s only congressional seat will take place June 11, and the general election will take place Aug. 16.
“Right now, voters need to know that the Division (of Elections) urges them to verify their mailing address now and request an update if needed,” said Tiffany Montemayor, public relations manager with the Alaska Division of Elections. “The special primary is by mail, making their addresses even more important than in previous elections.”
During the general election, Alaskans will use the ranked choice voting system. Under the new system, instead of voting for just one of the candidates on the ballot, voters will rank the candidates from most preferred to least preferred. Voters can rank up to four candidates or choose to only rank their third, second or first choice on the ballot. If a voter only ranks one candidate, their ballot will still be counted.
A candidate needs more than 50% of votes to win under ranked choice voting rules. If no candidate initially wins the majority, the lowest-ranked candidate will be eliminated and the second-choice votes would be awarded to the remaining candidates. The process will continue until one candidate emerges with more than 50% of votes.
“We’re trying to do a lot of outreach to try to get the word out about ranked choice voting,” said Hernandez, who added that the League of Women Voters plans to host more local events to educate voters before the general election in August. “We’re nonpartisan, so what we’re really trying to do is educate the public about this new way of voting for Alaskans.”
For more information about elections, deadlines and voter registration, go to elections.alaska.gov.
Good info to know
• April 27 — Ballots mailed to voters
• May 12 — Voter registration deadline
• May 27 — Early, absentee, and in-person voting begins
• June 11 — Election Day; absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before June 11
• June 21 — Deadline to receive absentee ballots
• Per the Division of Elections, the special primary election (June 11) will be conducted by mail. Polling places will not be open. Voters will automatically receive absentee ballots. You do not need to apply.
• To check voter status, your polling place, and get an absentee ballot application (for elections other than the June 11 special primary) or check on ballot status: myvoterinformation.alaska.gov.
• To register to vote: voterregistration.alaska.gov.