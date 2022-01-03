Inflation, labor shortages and supply chain problems are slowing the pace of economic growth in Alaska and the rest of the nation.
A pair of economists delivered a mixed message on the economy in a presentation to the Alaska Chamber of Commerce. “We’re in pretty good shape when you consider everything,” said Curtis Dubay, senior economist with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“I am very optimistic about where the U.S. economy is and where the economy is going. We are poised for a long period of growth should we break free of the grips of the virus.”
Major issues that are inter-related weigh down the recovery, including the rise in inflation, which has not abated, he said. “Inflation is no longer temporary. It is here to stay,” Dubay said. “Anyone who has gone shopping knows that inflation is higher.”
The cost of many big ticket items is up, including for new and used cars, lumber and appliances, Dubay said. A nationwide shortage of workers plus supply chain disruptions contribute to the higher prices. Store shelves and showrooms often are empty for some products.
Workforce shortages slow down production, impact the supply chain, and increase the costs for some goods and services. Employers raise wages to hire and retain workers, but often pass along the higher costs to consumers.
“There are 11 million U.S. jobs open, and seven million unemployed people. We’ve never had this before. It is unprecedented and inflationary,” Dubay said.
More workers are choosing to stay home to care for children as daycares close or idle because of the virus. People 55 and older are moving into retirement in higher numbers, too.
“People are finding ways to make ends meet with less,” Dubay said. “There are cultural shifts in attitudes underway toward work.”
Kevin Berry, an economist and professor at University of Alaska, focused on the impacts of these national economic trends in Alaska.
“Alaska was ending its longest recession in history, driven by oil price declines, right when the pandemic hit,” Berry said. This led to an increase in out-migration of working-age adults to the Lower 48, with all sectors impacted, he said.
More Alaska jobs than workers
“There are more job openings than unemployed individuals in Alaska,” Berry said. He expects that Alaska’s economy will continue to rebound but not fully recover in 2022.
“We were still down significantly in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels. We are on the way back. But we are not there yet,” Berry said.
The pandemic exacerbated downward trends in Alaska’s labor force participation rate, he said.
The number of retirees is up in Alaska with the population of people 65 and over increasing. But fewer working-age adults are coming to Alaska. “Young people are not being attracted to the state like they used to,” Berry said. “The demographic effect is changing who is in the workforce.”
At the end of 2021, employment was still down, but average wages increased. “There is more cash in consumers’ hands,” he said, and people are spending more. Advanced child tax credit payments are having a big impact.
Berry added that supply chain problems are partly due to more demand for goods. “People are on a spending spree,” he said. “Larger volumes of goods are being moved through ports, and things are moving. People are just buying more stuff than ever before.”
Long Covid, closed daycare impact employment
Several factors are holding back employment participation rates, he said. Long Covid, a debilitating syndrome, keeps workers from returning to their jobs or to limit their hours.
In addition, many households that previously had two working parents are having to manage with less or no childcare, after a provider idles or closes due to Covid.
Berry also suggested that politicized workplaces over Covid policies and conditions are keeping people sidelined by choice.
“Nobody who had a job was quitting at the beginning of the pandemic,” he said. “Now we have returned to historic quit rates. People are leaving their jobs by choice. It is harder to hire people. There are fewer [candidates] per job opening.”