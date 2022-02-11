A diversified portfolio of energy sources that includes nuclear power offers the lowest cost and best reliability, a nuclear industry spokesman told lawmakers Thursday.
“We see ourselves as partners with other other clean sources of energy,” said Marc Nichol, senior director of the Nuclear Energy Institute, a national trade association. “We believe the amount of new sources of energy needed to meet established goals has plenty of room for everybody.”
Nichol gave a presentation on advanced nuclear power to the House Energy Committee, as lawmakers consider a bill by Gov. Mike Dunleavy that would make it easier for Alaska communities to explore adoption of the energy source.
Nichol gave lawmakers an overview of micro-reactors, which are small nuclear power plants. “I lead industry efforts to deploy advanced nuclear reactors,” Nichol told committee members.
Micro-reactors are small reactors that can be transported by truck. According to the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, the portable reactors are factory-made, easy to transport and self-adjusting.
“Of these market opportunities or applications for micro-reactors, all of them exist in Alaska — whether it is remote villages, mining operations, defense installations, even micro-grids,” Nichol said.
He told members there is a correlation between a utility’s interest in nuclear power and a state’s actions to promote the energy source.
“Where states discourage nuclear power, there is not as much utility interest,” Nichol said. “In states with policies that encourage nuclear power, there is interest by the utilities.”
Several states are proposing to use micro-reactors with the technology in the final stages of design and development.
There are plans underway in Alaska, Idaho and Illinois to establish the small power plants. In Alaska, Eielson Air Force Base plans to bring online a micro-reactor by 2027. Eielson will be the first U.S. air force base to adopt the technology.
Republican Rep. George Rauscher of Sutton asked about the purpose of the micro-reactor planned at Eielson Air Force Base. The base currently uses coal for power and heat.
“Eielson Air Force Base will demonstrate the ability of a micro-reactor to provide resilient power to the base to allow them to decouple from the grid when they need to and provide enhanced protection from cyber security threats as well as other security threats,” Nichol said.
The plants are generally 1-10 megawatts in size but can go up to 50 megawatts. Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. is working with Alaska’s Copper Valley Utility to develop a micro-reactor.
More than a dozen companies in the U.S. are developing designs for the first-of-its-kind small nuclear power plants.
Nichol said that the “upfront cost” to buy a micro-nuclear power plant is likely to be $100 million. He estimated that the deployment time for micro-reactors is seven years.
Nichol contrasted the recent experiences of two European nations that transitioned more fully to clean energy sources.
He noted that Germany moved toward renewables without adopting nuclear power as an anchor, and is now having to import power from high-polluting sources.
But he said that France included atomic power with clean energy sources like solar and wind, and has become an energy exporter.
Rep. James Kaufman, an Anchorage Republican, said “the lesson is to optimize your selection and array of solutions in terms of what is best for your region, local conditions and area.”