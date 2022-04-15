Drug overdose deaths among Alaskans have risen sharply in the last year, according to preliminary mortality data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
Overdose deaths in Alaska last year surpassed 240 — a 68% increase from 2019, according to DHSS. More than half of the deaths involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.
“We can see that the drug that is primarily causing the increase in opioid deaths is fentanyl,” said Jessica Filley, epidemiology specialist with the Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention. “We saw a 141% increase in drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl last year.”
Fentanyl is often added by dealers to drugs like heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine to increase potency and decrease cost. It cannot be detected by sight or smell.
While overdose deaths are increasing among all groups, rates are growing fastest among 25-34 year olds in Alaska, data shows. Death rates are highest among male residents in the Anchorage, Mat-Su and Kenai Peninsula regions.
“It’s important to share this data broadly because while this deadly trend has become known in communities and regions like Mat-Su, Ketchikan and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, it’s a danger in every Alaska community,” said Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer of Alaska.
Due to the recent surge in drug overdoses, Alaska public health officials are urging the public to carry naloxone, an FDA-approved medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The drug, often referred to by its brand name Narcan, can restore normal breathing within minutes in a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioid overdose, according to DHSS.
“We can save lives by ensuring you are only taking medications prescribed for you, seeking treatment if you are using illicit drugs, and for every Alaskan — but especially those at risk and their friends and family — carrying naloxone which can reverse an opioid overdose and provide a chance of recovery,” Zink said.
Signs of an overdose include irregular or shallow breathing, being limp and extreme drowsiness. A person’s skin may appear to be pale, blue, cold or clammy during an overdose, according to DHSS.
“Fentanyl test strips are another important tool; they test for the presence of fentanyl in a pill or substance and are free and available here in Alaska,” said Zink.
For more information on how to respond to an overdose, receive fentanyl test strips or administer naloxone, visit dhss.alaska.gov.