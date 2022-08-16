HEALY — Imagine jet airplanes making direct flights between Seattle and the Denali Borough, about 100 miles south of Fairbanks.
The Denali Borough Assembly approved a resolution at last week’s meeting, agreeing to work toward making that happen. It’s not likely to become a reality for many years, but the resolution means efforts are beginning to determine if it is even possible.
“We are promoting it,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “We have long identified a need for increased aviation access here.”
The current Healy airport cannot be expanded to the north or the south, and its location is not ideal due to winds.
The borough’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Use and Economic Development Plan both identify the need for a regional airport.
The first step is finding funding for a feasibility study, which would include a two-year study of the winds at the potential airport site. Currently, that appears to be at Mile 258 Parks Highway, north of Healy between the highway and the Nenana River. The Alaska Railroad is close to the location, leading to thoughts of arriving air passengers taking passenger trains to get to Denali National Park.
Another potential site is 6.6 miles southeast of Clear, east of the Nenana River. Both locations provide fairly close proximity to Denali National Park, just about a one hour drive away.
“This effort expands sustainable tourism in Alaska and provides critical support and services for local residents,” according to the project overview. “Developing infrastructure allows us to drive longterm, sustainable economic growth for the Interior.”
“This is more than just for the visitor industry,” Walker said. “People want less overland travel.”
He shared an example. In May 2022, Alaska hosted the National Association of Counties Western Region conference in Anchorage. Between 400 and 500 commissioners attended from western states, Walker said.
“Alaska Municipal League put together one-day excursions for them, places where they could learn about Alaska and industries relevant to their hometowns,” he said. “Healy and Denali were a natural fit. They could learn about mining and how we do it here. They could learn about tourism and how it operates here at the crown jewel of tourism and also power generation. But we could not put together a one-day trip due to the duration of transportation.”
Instead, conference attendees were offered a one-day trip to Kotzebue.
“It was easier to get to Kotzebue than Denali,” the mayor said.
The airport project, he said, would mean more options for residents and visitors.
“It can and will grow the visiting industry here,” he added. “We are promoting it.”
The resolution states, “Now therefore be it resolved, that the Denali Borough Assembly seeks to improve air access for residents and visitors and supports engaging with the state of Alaska and Doyon, Inc. to further a regional airport plan for the Denali area including the identification for site location and future construction.”
Borough Assembly members were enthusiastic in their votes to approve the resolution.
“This is something I’ve been talking about for years,” Assemblymember Tallon Shreeve said before voting in favor of the resolution. “I would love to be involved in any way I can.”
Local representation as the project moves forward can address concerns of Denali Borough residents, he said. A 737 jet plane accommodates 187 passengers, he pointed out.
Assemblymember Krista Zappone said she would love to leave her car at her house and get a ride to a nearby airport, instead of driving to either Fairbanks or Anchorage to catch a flight.
“First, Three Bears,” said assembly member David Alexander referring to the grocery store that opened in Healy nearly five years ago. “Then this.”