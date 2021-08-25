On August nights and early mornings, the village of Tanana has been visited by an unwelcome guest. An old black wolf took at least four dogs from a mushing family, breaking the chain of one dog and eating the neck of another one to haul them away.
“Right now the people who have dogs in their yards are very concerned. This is happening at night when it’s dark, so everybody is on edge,” said Tanana First Chief Lois Huntington. “There is really no way to protect the dogs if you don’t have them behind the fence because all the dogs are usually chained in the open area.”
The first time the old lone wolf was spotted in Tanana was February of last year, but it wasn’t until the beginning of August when the predator attacked its first prey — a 50-pound sled dog chained at Pat Moore’s fish camp.
“He chewed the dog’s head off and left the head and the collar on a chain there,” Moore said. “There were no drag marks; all we saw was wolf tracks leading away.”
Moore knew that wolves usually have a pattern: About every 10 days they would make a circle and come back. But the musher wasn’t at the village when the predator came back and took another sled dog.
“This time it broke the chain and took off with a dog,” Moore said.
Together with his daughter, Moore moved the dogs to the yard near their houses, but it wasn’t 10 days, and the wolf already took the third dog, and then the fourth one a few days later.
“When the wolf came back, it tried to fight with one of my feistier dogs, and that dog got ripped up a little bit,” Moore said. “Nothing terrible — just bite marks and stuff like that.”
The dog, which survived, was put on antibiotics but the wolf got away with another one “that was a little bit more docile,” Moore said. The family moved the dogs into the center of the dog yard, and now Moore’s daughter is waiting for the wolf to return.
“She’s gonna try to shoot him,” he said.
Other people in Tanana also noticed the predator. Some were able to shoo it away by hollering at the animal and throwing sticks at it, Moore said. He added that one of his neighbors had a very old dog that was put down and buried, and the wolf came by, dug it out and ate it.
A long-time Tanana resident, Stan Zuray, said that “people are also worried about their kids.”
Wolves exist throughout all of Alaska, even in really populated areas, said Bridget Borg, a wildlife biologist studying wolves at Denali National Park. When they travel through an area — whether it’s a village, town or city— there is always a risk of an encounter, though usually the animals just act curious, especially if there is a female dog in heat.
The animals start acting differently when “some sort of stressor pushes them over the edge from naturally curious behavior to aggressive predation,” Borg said.
Wolf attacks on dogs usually happen when a wolf is starving, especially if it lives alone without a pack, explained Kimberlee Beckmen, a researcher and veterinarian with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. It can also act aggressively if it has rabies — or if it gets used to being around dogs and realizes that it “might be an easy meal,” she added.
While the researchers don’t track wolves specifically around Tanana, in the broader region, “Everything looks good from the wolf population standpoint,” said state wildlife biologist Mark Nelson, who works in the area including Tanana.
Borg noted that in Denali, the situation is less optimistic. Caribou calves are now grown and not as vulnerable, and wolves have growing pups who need to eat.
“This time of year is not the only time when we see cases of starvation, but it can be a challenging time,” she said.
Beckmen said that in the Fairbanks area, including North Pole and Two Rivers, wolf attacks happen every eight to 10 years, mostly in the years of low snow when moose easily avoids wolves. At the state level, those incidents happen every year or two.
“It’s not super common but there is usually a reason for that to happen,” Beckmen said. “And once they do attack and see how easy it is, they usually repeat that behavior.”
Keeping an eye on dogs is the main thing residents can do to protect them, Borg said.
“If you are gone for the day, let your neighbors know and ask to keep their ears out,” she added. “Dogs usually bark and give alerts, and being in tune with your yard, you’ll know the difference from other types of alerts.”
Borg added that cleaning up dog food and trash can also help keep predators away, but when the incidents happen, it’s best to report them to Alaska Wildlife Troopers.
“And if someone were to see a wolf approach, treat it like a bad dog — sound threatening, wave your arms, pick up rocks and sticks to throw at them,” she said. “Bear spray is another thing that can be used.”
Moore said that for some, seeing a wolf in Tanana is a novelty, rather than danger to life or property.
“But I don’t have any doubt at this point that whatever happens to be out there while it’s dark out, that is fair game for that wolf,” he added. “That’s all I know.”