In an interview with PBS that aired Friday, July 21, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she would be open to supporting a third candidate for president, potentially West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, right, a moderate Democrat.

If it came down to a choice of who to endorse for president, Sen. Lisa Murkowski she’d likely support a third candidate over Democratic incumbent Pres. Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, a Republican.

In her case, she told PBS’s Margaret Hoover, that third candidate would be West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat with a history bucking the party line.

