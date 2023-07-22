If it came down to a choice of who to endorse for president, Sen. Lisa Murkowski she’d likely support a third candidate over Democratic incumbent Pres. Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, a Republican.
In her case, she told PBS’s Margaret Hoover, that third candidate would be West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat with a history bucking the party line.
“I tell you, if it’s a match up between Biden and Trump, I know exactly where I’d go,” Murkowski said. “I’d go with Joe Manchin.”
Having two candidates hash out the last election cycle, she said, would not be beneficial.
“I am one who doesn’t like to use my vote for the lesser of evils,” Murkowski said. “I want to be protractive in who I think who could do the job … I think Manchin could do the job.
Snippets of Murkowski’s interview with “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover” were tweeted by PBS Thursday and Friday. The full interview aired Friday evening.
There has been speculation of Manchin tossing his hat into the 2024 presidential race in an already growing crowd of candidates. The group No Labels, a centrist party, has considered the senator as a third-party possibility when he spoke with them in New Hampshire. No Labels also wanted Jon Huntsman, the Republican former Utah governor, as vice president.
Recent polls, including a Thursday poll by Monmouth University, notes a third-party candidate has a very narrow window to victory when going up against Biden or Trump. Both are favored as the presumptive nominees for their parties.
The Monmouth University poll notes that only 14% of voters would consider voting for a moderate “fusion” Manchin/Huntsman ticket, versus 44% who outright refuse to vote for them and 31% would probably not do so.
The most likely scenario, the poll states, is that a third-party candidate “would siphon votes from both major party nominees.” No modern third-party candidate has come close to a chance of entering the Oval Office.
“I do think what a third party will bring to the equation,” Murkowski said. “We’ve seen it before with very wealthy people to fund their race, who weren’t able to cut through. Maybe it was just not the right time”
Another study references such candidates, such as the Green Party’s Ralph Nader, who ran in the 2000 election along with the Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore, the then-vice president. Other examples might include billionaire and former New York City Michael Bloomberg, who ran on a Democratic platform in 2020 and self-funded his entire campaign.
Murkowski said she provided her own perspective about the need for fresh candidates. She noted this cycle may now “be a more opportune time” for the right third-party candidate to enter. Murkowski added she doesn’t know whether the current electoral system will allow it.
“An independent or someone who is offering something in the middle, people are hungry for that,” Murkowski said. “If we go into a 2024 scenario where it’s basically a re-do of 2020 where it’s basically Trump and Biden, what does that say? That we have nobody better than these two?”
Murkowski stressed the election cycle is still early and things could change in the months ahead.
“We just don’t know,” Murkowski said.
Murkowksi said in her interview that she “is very close to Joe Manchin” and both have endorsed each other for re-election.
“I have no qualms … providing my endorsement to a Democrat who has not only been extremely helpful to me in Alaskan issues and in the Senate as well,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski has arranged for him to visit Alaska on a few occasions. Invitations are a practice members of the Alaska delegation routinely extend to other members of Congress and the White House administration to foster an understanding of Alaska.
Alaskans, she said, have asked whether she can talk Manchin into running for president in 2024.
“That’s not for me to do or say,” Murkowksi said.
Murkowski also revisited her opinion of Trump during her interview with Hoover. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump following the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection and his impeachment by a Democrat-controlled House. But she also remains critical of several Biden policies, including ones that impact Alaska’s resource development and federal land use.
“I never felt like this was Lisa versus Donald Trump,” Murkowski said. “It was something I was going to do for my state … you don’t roll over for the bully.”
Murkowski said she doubts Trump may be the Republican nominee, adding things could change between now and the Republican National Convention in 2024.
“You have an individual that is running for the presidency with two indictments against him, with the potential for perhaps a third,” Murkowski said. “An individual who, in my view, defied and undermined his oath of office, which is first and foremost to protect and defend the people of this country.”
She added, in her opinion, the former president “incited an insurrection on the Capitol.”
“To me, it should be done, it should be over, but apparently many Republicans in this country, they have chosen to look beyond that,” Murkowksi said. “I don’t understand why, with the strong candidates we have right now.”
Such candidates, she said, include South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, whom she called honorable, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley whom she said demonstrates solid leadership. Other Republican candidates, she noted, have attempted to pierce through Trump’s rhetoric.
“It may be that if we see, for instance, Chris Christie gaining traction because is more forthright with his words that perhaps the others will be more bold in that way,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski’s interview also featured her perspective on Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system and on the U.S. Supreme Court’s current low approval ratings.