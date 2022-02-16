The John Trigg Ester Library is looking for Seed Stewards who want to contribute to Ester’s biodiversity program by growing plants and returning seeds.
Growing Ester’s Biodiversity — GEB for short — is a library outreach program that seeks to educate residents about varieties of plants local to a region. The GEB program includes a seed library, which is possible in part due to Seed Stewards, who are crucial in expanding the collection, explained volunteer Monique Musick.
Seed Stewards are volunteers who sign up to grow plants using pre-made packages of seeds from the library. The packages are split into three groups which vary according to a participant’s knowledge and ability to start and grow seeds. These include indoor seed starting for beds and greenhouses, indoor seed starting for outdoor planting and direct sowing.
Because the goal is to collect local seeds and to redistribute them the following season — seed packets can be checked out and returned just like books — Seed Stewards should collect and save as many seeds as they can. Musick said that they do not expect “every person to save every seed,” but people should return as many as possible.
By doing so, Seed Stewards are not just growing plants but growing the library.
“Seed Stewards not only help expand the seed library collection, but also increase the library’s ability to grow, test, share and save locally-adapted food varieties,” reads a news release announcing the event.
The ultimate goal is to “over time increase the amount of locally sourced seeds,” Musick said. She explained that locally grown seeds appear to do better in the Interior Alaska climate than those grown elsewhere. Having a collection of seeds that can grow in Alaska is particularly important for food security purposes. Food — especially fresh food — is expensive and can be scarce, so having more available resources that work for Alaska is extremely beneficial, Musick said.
The GEB program was created in 2011, but Seed Stewards got its start last year, when the library offered seed packages in place of an in-person seed swap. However, Musick said, the idea had been on their radar for a while.
“All along we really wanted to develop Seed Stewards,” she said, in order to have more locally sourced seeds.
Last year’s success led them to recreate the event. “It turned out to be such a great way to connect with gardeners interested in growing, testing and saving seeds in Interior Alaska that we wanted to do it again,” said Musick.
About 25 people participated in the first Seed Stewards program, and Musick said they are hoping to have a few more Stewards this year.
The deadline to order seeds is March 1. Seed packages can be picked up on March 19 during the Seedy Saturday seed exchange at Ester’s Hartung Hall. Those interested in participating in the program can apply online at bit.ly/3LGoKcS.