The University of Alaska’s IT system will be modernized and residence halls that house hundreds of students in Fairbanks will get building updates, under the governor’s new budget for the university system.
The spending plan also directs more than $20 million in one-time federal funds to the University of Alaska Fairbanks for research on minerals, oil recovery and drone development.
UA President Pat Pitney lauded Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s fiscal 2023 budget for the University of Alaska system, which includes a $4 million increase in general fund operations.
UA comprises three universities: University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Southeast.
“After eight years of budget cuts totaling more than $100 million, I am encouraged by this support for the university system as we build financial stability and confidence among Alaskans, our partners and our state leaders,” Pitney said.
Dunleavy has said that education and infrastructure are among his budget priorities for fiscal 2023.
The UA operating budget includes $276 million in general funds, and the capital construction budget has $20 million in state and federal dollars to upgrade IT infrastructure.
“Implemented 30 years ago, updating the UA’s student-facing IT systems is essential to delivering a quality student experience,” Pitney said in a message to the UA community.
At UAF, the budget has $18.65 million for building updates at Bartlett Hall and Moore Hall, the largest residential facilities for students. The halls were built in the 1960s and 1970s, and house nearly 650 students each academic year.
But the buildings have problems with aging infrastructure, including plumbing, heating, ventilation and wiring systems, the university said. Failing systems have led to partial building closures and extra costs for temporary space, including off-campus housing. The plan is to fix major code violations, replace aging light fixtures, ensure compliance for people with disabilities and improve energy efficiencies, according to the university.
IT updates ease online applications, registration
An overhaul of the University of Alaska IT system will strengthen cyber security and implement cloud migration. Improvements will ease processes for online applications, admissions, registration, bill payments and other essential functions, the university said.
The update also addresses vulnerabilities and security risks that exist in current hardware, software and IT processes.
The new system is projected to yield savings for the university. “The level of work required for standard software upkeep diverts resources which could be used supporting the instructional and research mission,” the university said.
Legislative approval needed
The UA spending plan will require approval from the Alaska Legislature, when it convenes in January.
“We appreciate that the governor understands investment in the university system, its programs and research will help rebuild the state,” Pitney said in her message to stakeholders.
“As the upcoming legislative session gets underway next month, I will continue to advocate for the needs of our three universities and will keep you informed.”