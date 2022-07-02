Illegal fishing and unfair seafood trade practices by other nations, including China, are costing commercial fishermen $60 million a year.
Katherine Tai, who is America’s trade representative, brought that message to a seafood industry roundtable Thursday with U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and members of Alaska’s fishing industry.
Tai said that China heavily subsidizes its fishing industry, which gives the nation an advantage by undercutting the price of seafood. The nation also engages in questionable practices.
The U.S. recently secured an agreement with the World Trade Organization to prohibit subsidized products from fisheries that are unregulated and engaging in unfair and illegal practices.
Among those practices is Chinese processing of Russian seafood with injections of sulfides to bring a cheaper product to market at a higher weight.
Sullivan and Tai worked together on an executive order from the Biden administration to ban Russian seafood imports after its invasion of Ukraine.
Sullivan said this week he was acting as the hosting ambassador for Tai, on a tour of Alaska. Tai has bipartisan support in the Senate, where she was confirmed by unanimous vote.
“She is on the ground seeing our big issues here,” Sullivan said Thursday.
In 2021, the Alaska Legislature called on Tai as the U.S. trade representative to bring a renewed focus on the plight of U.S. seafood producers and to secure China’s compliance with the importation and purchase of American seafood exports.
Sullivan noted that Alaska’s exports of all goods total more than $6 billion a year. Services in the tourism sector and air cargo transport bring the total to $10 billion.
Sullivan said that two roundtables Thursday — on seafood and energy — were a chance for members of the natural resources sector to talk about Alaska and concerns for fair access to international markets.
Tai learned about Alaska’s concerns over fair trade for its natural resources from mining and oil and gas production.
Members of Alaska’s seafood and energy industries emphasized the need to advocate for Alaska and recognize its contributions to American exports, in the areas of salmon and the minerals critical for smart technologies.
While Alaska, for example, has an abundance of minerals needed to make cell phones and electric-vehicle batteries, China dominates the supply chain.
China is able to produce cheaply the rare earths used in electronics and batteries because of cheap labor, lax environmental rules and government subsidies.
“We have the highest standards in the world on the environment and on labor,” Sullivan said. “These are really big exports for us, but we could be way bigger if the [Biden] administration wasn’t hellbent on making it difficult to permit and develop large-scale resource development projects in Alaska.”