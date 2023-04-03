Construction is underway at Anchorage's Ted Stevens Airport at the South Terminal parking garage construction. Parking will be exceedingly limited through the summer. Structural restoration, asphalt replacement and re-stripping must be completed. Travelers should allot extra time if they need to utilize parking at the airport. ANC encourages travelers to be dropped off or picked up instead of using parking. There are also off-site businesses that provide parking and shuttle services that should be considered. Please follow all construction information signs around the airport and drive safe.
If you are flying to Anchorage, be aware of construction at South Terminal
