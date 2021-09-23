All participants in the 2022 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race must be vaccinated against Covid-19.
The Iditarod Board of Directors passed a resolution Wednesday mandating vaccines among “the entire Iditarod community,” according to a news release from the organization. This includes not only mushers, but also race staff, contractors, volunteers, veterinarians and pilots.
The Iditarod trail normally stops in several rural villages, and the statement said the decision to require the vaccine was made in the best interest of these remote communities.
“This decision was made in concert with feedback from rural Alaska and is reflective of the Iditarod’s broad community health consciousness,” according to the Iditarod statement. “We are hyper focused to ensure zero community transmission.”
Unlike last year when the race followed an alternate route in order to avoid stopping in villages, the current plan is to follow the typical northern route taken in even years and to end in Nome.
The Iditarod Board is currently working on a comprehensive Covid mitigation plan based on the “current and anticipated trajectory” of the virus. The Iditarod’s 2021 plan, which included regular Covid-19 testing both before and on the trail, was largely successful, as only one musher contracted the virus over the course of last year’s race.
The Iditarod’s ceremonial start will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, with the restart the following day. The upcoming race is the 50th anniversary of the event.