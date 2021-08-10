An Idaho man has been indicted and federally charged with sexually exploiting children and the production of child pornography after he allegedly coerced minor victims to his home in Alaska.
Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano, 39, reportedly coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, according to federal court documents. He is also charged with the sexual abuse of multiple child victims in Idaho’s First Judicial District Court, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
In 2015, Panagiotou-Scigliano moved from Idaho to a farm in Haines. He allegedly arranged for several children that he had been grooming and abusing in Idaho to visit the farm, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Upon their arrival, he reportedly continued to groom and and sexually exploit the children by taking numerous sexually explicit images and videos of the victims.
Law enforcement officials also recovered additional images and videos of child sexual exploitation that appeared to have been downloaded from the internet, the release stated.
Panagiotou-Scigliano was taken into custody July 23 in Boundary County, Idaho, and was detained without bail pending his return to Alaska. He was indicted this month by a federal grand jury in Anchorage. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
Individuals with any additional information regarding Panagiotou-Scigliano’s activities are encouraged to contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.