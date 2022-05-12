Alaska is undergoing a dynamic breakup — a breakup characterized by ice jams and a high potential for flooding. Further exacerbating breakup this year is an unusually large snowpack; the combination of ice jams and snow melt is leading to flooding in communities around the state.
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings and a flood watch, several due to ice jams on the Yukon River. The State Emergency Operation Center is monitoring the situation and ready to respond in the case of flooding.
Manley Hot Springs flooded over the weekend due to an ice jam on the Tanana River, resulting in Gov. Mike Dunlevy issueing a disaster emergency declaration for the area. The water in Manley has since subsided, and the National Weather Service Alaska Pacific River Forecast Center canceled the flood warning.
The Emergency Operation Center is working with other organizations to assist with restoration and disaster response and assessment, according to Jeremy Zidek, public information officer for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which runs the Emergency Operation Center.
A GoFundMe site has been created to help residents rebuild damaged homes and the community to repair. All donations will go to community members impacted by the flood. The link to the fundraising account is gofund.me/e6556e3b.
“Some houses are still unreachable to inspect all of the damage that this flood has caused,” organizers Jesse Born and Sabrenia Jervsjo wrote of the GoFundMe. “We believe it may be weeks and even months before some of our community will be able to get their homes livable again, leaving them displaced with kids and pets and no where to go.”
Kuskokwim and Yukon rivers
Another area of concern was the Kuskokwim River communities of Red Devil and Sleetmute. An ice jam on the Kuskokwim led to water damage in homes and erosion of roads in Sleetmute, and damage to the Red Devil airstrip, roads and one home. Both communities declared local disaster emergencies.
The Kuskokwim River remains high, but NWS canceled its flood warning because as the agency does not anticipate further ice jams.
As water recedes from some communities, flooding concern grows in others. A flood warning is in place for the Yukon Flats near Circle due to an ice jam in the Upper Yukon about six miles below the community. The ice jam, which is roughly three miles long, led to low levels of flooding on Monday night. Water surrounded homes, but Zidek said there have been no reports of water in buildings.
River levels have since been fluctuating; water receded on Tuesday but rose again on Wednesday. Zidek said to expect water to rise over the next few days since they anticipate that a “slug” of water upriver may hit the ice. Personnel are monitoring the situation closely, and the community is prepared to evacuate.
The Upper River Yukon Watch Division is monitoring the river downstream, in particular the communities of Fort Yukon, Beaver and Stevens Village. “Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent and occurring,” reads a statement from NWS. Zidek explained that there is a large intact ice sheet near Stevens Village, and the concern is that the water from upriver will hit the ice and cause flooding in Stevens Village and Beaver.
The NWS issued a flood warning for the Upper Kuskokwim Valley and the Yukon Flats due to ice jams on the Kuskokwim near McGrath. Two ice jams formed on the river near the end of the McGrath runway; water washed out the Dump Road and is surrounding houses on the upriver side of the community.
Zidek said the worry is that the ice jam above the village will collide with the ice below McGrath, creating a massive ice barrier. This would “really rapidly increase water levels,” he explained. NWS encourages McGrath residents to “stay alert and be prepared to take action.”
A flood watch is in effect for the Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys through Thursday morning because a possible ice jam is causing the water to rise near Galena. The river has risen several feet over the past 24 hours, and could cause flooding in the lowlands, according to NWS.
Glenallen is also experiencing flooding due to rapid snow melt, which is overflowing several streams surrounding the community. NWS issued a flood warning Glenallen north of the Glenn Highway through Friday morning.
Homes and community buildings are “significantly flooded” because streams are “out of their banks,” according to Zidek. Flooding will likely be worse in the late afternoons and evenings due to warmer temperatures.
In an effort to keep water in Moose Creek, the Alaska Department of Transportation placed concrete barriers along the banks. Sandbags are also being used to minimize flooding.