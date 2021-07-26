Allison Warden sits in her tiny cabin on Farmers Loop, surrounded by the photos of her ancestors and green seal skins. When she puts on a brightly colored headpiece, the pointy wands frame her face like the rays of the sun.
“This one is for the ancestors from the future,” she said about the headpiece. “My roots and Iñupiaq culture informs every single part of my art and what I do.”
A Iñupiaq new genre rap artist, Allison Warden came back to Fairbanks in September, after living all around the world, from Santa Fe to New York, and from Memphis to Anchorage where she stayed for the past 15 years. A featured performer at Gazebo Nights in Pioneer Park, she has been performing every Friday of July and will take the stage every Tuesday in August, from 7-8 p.m.
In her Gazebo Nights performances, Warden brings together comedy, reggae, rap, storytelling and traditional music.
“Each performance will be different, guaranteed, and every night will be different, because different people will come,” she said. “At least half of the performance is the audience: they come to you with their energy, and you meet them with your energy.”
Warden has been performing all over the world for more than three decades since she was 16 and received two national awards for her work. She said she became a rapper because when she was growing up, young Iñupiaq people like her were listening to rap, but there wasn’t a Inupiaq rapper that she could relate to.
“Putting our cultural values and stories and talking through these new modern mediums of rap or reggae or comedy — it’s just a way to reach people where they’re at and through what they’re listening to, what they’re interested in.”
But traditional music is important for Warden too.
“I’ve been creating new songs,” she said. “It is part of our culture — to create new songs. But they sound like the old songs, you know, they sound timeless like the old songs. And then I want to tell some new stories.”
Storytelling is another medium Warden often uses, inspired by the tales of “so-called mythological creatures or humans who did things that are lessons for all of us.” Her background in theater helps make those stories more vivid.
“I use costumes and characters to get the point across,” she said. “I use costumes and characters as different voices. I even have a song from the perspective of the polar bear.”
Between her rap songs, Warden often builds in jokes and comments, but this time, she wants to do a five minute stand-up comedy set.
“Just the thought about it makes me so anxious,” she said. “And that is a good thing — if I’m afraid, and it brings up all these feelings, it’s a good place to investigate.”
Warden uses versatile and experimental art mediums, but she is selective in her art.
“I’m already 48, you know, I have this window of work that I can still do, so I’m a lot more careful on how I spend my time or who I spend my time with,” she said. “I’m a lot more focused and serious with my work.”
The space around Warden supports that selectiveness as well.
“Living in a dry cabin, a small little cabin that we’re in right now, I have to go through my things and make sure everything has a place,” she said. “Living in a small space forces me to reevaluate everything and what’s important. It also makes me think of the old ways.”
Before moving to a cabin in Fairbanks, Warden lived in Anchorage with her mother. Following her mother’s recent death, Warden wanted to change the place she lives in, among other things.
“A big part of my identity was being part of that mom and daughter cohabiting and sharing life and stories and food,” she said. “The loss of that really was hard for my identity and who I am, so I had to restructure and recalibrate who I am, without her, you know, because she was such a big part of my life.”
Moving back to Fairbanks brought her closer to her childhood and family.
“It just naturally opened up this way for me to be here,’’ she said about Fairbanks. “A lot of things have changed here, but the roads are the same, and you know, when you go down the street, the memories just flood in.”
But the biggest blessing to be back to Fairbanks for Warden has been to be an airplane ride away from her home village, Kaktovik. Now Warden can see uncles, aunts and cousins who come through Fairbanks and easily exchange boxes of food with them.
“If I had known that just by moving up north, I would have so much more of a connection that’s just so natural and organic, I would have moved here a long time ago,” Warden said.
Warden is also excited to engage with her culture more through spending time in the Fairbanks library, with one of the largest collections of Innuit and Iñupiaq materials and artifacts.
“My dream is to engage directly with my own people’s artifacts and make work from that,” she said.
While Warden grew up in the city and said she doesn’t know everything about her culture, she is mesmerized by her Native language and community.
“I love my culture and I think one of the great parts about it is just loving people,” she said. “ I think we have a lot of patience and interest in people.”
Warden holds a black-and-white picture of her great great grandparents.
“I didn’t get to meet them, but when I do anything, when I’m just living, I think of them — how they lived, how they would think of this world that we’re living in, if they just popped in, you know, in a physical form. How would they engage with this world that would seem so futuristic.”
“They’re a huge part of my work and how I practice,” she adds. “They’re very present in my work, and I think of them in the audience.”
