A hybrid-electric aircraft made the journey from Southern California to Alaska, a historic first for hybrid-electric aviation technology.
Ampaire Inc.’s EEL, a hybrid-electric aircraft, landed in Fairbanks the morning of Aug. 13, completing its 3,400-mile journey.
The Electric EEL is a retrofitted Cessna 337 developed by Ampaire, Inc. The aircraft can hold three passengers or 450-pounds of cargo.
According to a news release, this is the first hybrid-electric aircraft deployment in Alaska, the first international hybrid-electric flight, the first hybrid-electric aircraft to again FAA and TCCA special airworthiness approvals, and the furthest north a hybrid-electric aircraft has ever flown.
Ampaire is a member of the Launch Alaska Portfolio and developed the hybrid-electric aircraft with support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), the news release stated.
Dr. Evelyn N. Wang, who currently serves as the Director at ARPA-E for the Department of Energy, said that ARPA-E supports impactive, transformational energy projects to develop new ways to generate, store and use energy.
“What Ampaire has achieved is a tremendous moment to be able to think about what it could look like in terms of hybrid-electric aviation for the future,” Wang said. She said that the successful flight highlights the potential for hybrid-electric aviation and ultimately electric technology.
Ampaire Inc. Cofounder and CEO, Kevin Noertker, said that the plane performed very well and Ampaire is very happy with the successful flight.
“This first-of-its-kind flight reflects the monumental progress we have made in electrified aviation, and we’re excited to continue deploying solutions that increase reliability, accessibility, and cost savings for communities around the globe,” Noertker said. “At the end of the day, these projects are all about people – creating jobs and economic growth, increasing connectivity while decreasing costs, benefiting our communities, and building our future together.”
The Electric EEL has an electric motor and a battery-pack drivetrain that assists a conventional combustion engine. Noertker said that Ampaire has measured fuel savings of 50% on average, and up to 70% for short flights, and 25% on operating costs.
He said that hybrid-electric aviation is both economically viable and good for the environment. “Reducing direct emission is good locally and globally,” he said.
Wang emphasized the importance of reducing the carbon footprint around the world.
Noertker compared the design of the Electric EEL to interface with infrastructure like a Toyota Prius — the charging plug is optional.
“That’s really important because most of these municipal or regional airports may not have the electric vehicle infrastructure to provide high power electric vehicle charging plugs and that’s okay,” Noertker said. “Our planes can operate in that they don’t need to be plugged in.”
However, Noertker thinks that electric vehicle technology is going to become more pervasive in the long-term and that the charging infrastructure will also be improved.
Noertker and Wang agreed that that energy storage at municipal and regional airports will be an important component of the infrastructure surrounding hybrid-electric aviation.
“We’re pushing the edge of technology,” Wang said. “It’s an exciting time because to be able to realize this whole ecosystem or magic world of electrified transportation requires innovation of individual components, aircraft, charging, storage and how you effectively integrate it.”
“Our target is to gain the required approvals for commercial deployment from FAA by early 2025,” Noertker said.
The aircraft ran into a few challenges along the way, Noertker said. Ampaire Inc. pilots fly the plane visually, rather than using instruments, which means it cannot fly through rain, clouds, or smoke. Rain and smoke from wildfires held up the crew in Whitehorse prior to their final hop to Fairbanks. Noertker said that the weather conditions the crew found themselves in showed how resilient the aircraft is.
Ampaire is working with the DOE and the Arctic Energy Office to increase the hybrid-electric aircraft’s readiness for the arctic environment, whether that’s rain, cold weather, charging or thermal systems for battery packs, Noertker said.
Noertker said that they chose to fly to Alaska because aviation has such a meaningful role in rural communities and there’s a strong desire to accelerate the adoption of new technology. Wang said that Alaska is the perfect place for innovation.
“This historic trip highlights the opportunity space and how there’s a path to reach net zero emissions, mitigate climate change, provide Americans power and access they need to lead safe, healthy lives,” Wang said. Wang said that the flight also highlights the opportunity space to envision the future.
“Alaska is well-known for its innovation and discovery, so it’s fitting that this groundbreaking hybrid-electric flight made history in Alaska,” Dr. Erin Whitney, director of the Arctic Energy Office at the DOE, said. “We welcome clean energy adoption and cooperation as we continue to lead the way in the Arctic.”
“Tech deployments like this are key to advancing the energy transition, with immediate and long-term benefits for the communities they serve,” Isaac Vanderburg, Launch Alaska president and CEO, said. “Aviation plays a huge role in Alaska’s economy and way of life, and we’re so proud to help support companies like Ampaire as they develop solutions to decarbonize and advance one of our most vital modes of transportation.”