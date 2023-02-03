A human skull has been identified as the remains of a New York man who went missing in Alaska in 1977.
A hunter found the skull along the Porcupine River, eight miles west of the Canadian border, on July 23, 1997. Alaska State Troopers could not locate the rest of the remains. The State Medical Examiner's Office suspected that the man had been mauled by a bear.
The Alaska Crime Lab extracted DNA from the skull in April 2022. Cold case investigators tentatively identified the remains through genetic testing as belonging to Gary Frank Sotherden of New York.
A relative of Sotherden's provided a DNA sample and told troopers that Sotherden had been hunting in the area where his remains were located in the 1970s.
"My brother was a wonderful person," Stephen Sotherden said.
Gary grew up in rural Clay, New York, as the youngest of four children: Jean, Stephen and Ann, Stephen told the News-Miner on Friday.
"He liked to travel around," Stephen said. "He went to Canada and rode the railroad cars." Gary went to Alaska to work on the trans-Alaska pipeline, Stephen said.
Late in the summer of 1976, Gary flew north of the Arctic Circle to trap along the Porcupine River. Stephen talked to Gary the day before he flew out. Stephen told him, "You haven't been home in a while, and it'd be nice to have you home," but Gary was already committed to his trapping job for the winter.
"We never heard from him again," Stephen said. Gary Sotherden was around 25 years old at the time of his disappearance.
Later in the winter, Gary planned to meet with another trapper named Stanley after the river froze, but Stanley got sick and couldn't make it, Stephen said. When Gary's family and friends hadn't heard from Gary by the spring, they sent several search planes to look for him, including the trapper, Stanley and Alaska State Troopers.
Gary's parents hired a mountain guide who was a high school friend of Gary's to search for Gary. In 1977, the guide located Gary's campsite, his license and some of his materials, Stephen said. Gary's family assumed he was dead.
The DNA match confirmed that the remains belonged to Sotherden, and the family was notified on Dec. 27, 2022. Sotherden's remains will be cremated and returned to his family.
"It's nice after 45 years to have some closure," Stephen Sotherden said. "We always wondered what would happen."
Stephen applauded the Alaska Crime Lab and investigative genetic genealogist Patricia Busby.
Sotherden's headstone is located in Clay, New York, in the family plot beside his parents, Donald and Lucile. The Sotherden family plans to gather in the spring to remember Gary's life and put his remains to rest.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com