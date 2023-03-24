JUNEAU — The Alaska House of Representatives passed a resolution in a vote of 31 to 5 Monday to express its concern about a proposed rule change by the U.S. National Park Service regarding hunting and trapping regulations in national wildlife preserves.
The National Park Service is proposing to prohibit and restrict certain non-subsistence hunting and trapping practices, classifying them as predatory game management or “non-sport” hunting methods. By altering these classifications, the NPS would be able to declare those practices unauthorized on national preserves. HJR 10 contests these actions and asserts that the NPS is violating the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act or ANILCA by usurping the state’s right to manage the wildlife population of the national wildlife preserves.
“With all due respect to the NPS, their claims of public safety risks regarding bear attacks due to baiting stations are based on assumptions and not facts.” Republican Rep. Mike Cronk of Tok said. “The state of Alaska has already researched this and other current practices that are regulated by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and found that they do not pose conservation nor public safety concerns. However, limiting the state’s ability to manage its wildlife population and ensure food security, particularly for rural Alaskans is very concerning.
“The NPS’s proposed rule change could upset the delicate balance between predator and prey populations, putting the sustainability of our wildlife population at risk and the ability of many Alaskans to sustain their way of life. The Alaska House of Representatives took a bold and unanimous stand to protect our ability to manage wildlife and ensure that Alaskans can make use of resources to feed their families.”
The resolution’s passage asserts that the NPS is overstepping its bounds and putting our state’s rights at risk, Cronk said. He urged the NPS to withdraw the proposed rule without adoption.