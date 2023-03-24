McNeil River bears

Located 100 air miles west of Homer, McNeil River hosts the world’s largest gathering of brown bears as they come to feed on migrating salmon, with as many as 80 bears observed at one time. Alaska Department of Fish and Game

JUNEAU — The Alaska House of Representatives passed a resolution in a vote of 31 to 5 Monday to express its concern about a proposed rule change by the U.S. National Park Service regarding hunting and trapping regulations in national wildlife preserves.

The National Park Service is proposing to prohibit and restrict certain non-subsistence hunting and trapping practices, classifying them as predatory game management or “non-sport” hunting methods. By altering these classifications, the NPS would be able to declare those practices unauthorized on national preserves. HJR 10 contests these actions and asserts that the NPS is violating the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act or ANILCA by usurping the state’s right to manage the wildlife population of the national wildlife preserves.