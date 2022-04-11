The Alaska House of Representatives has passed a $7.7 billion budget that will pay a $1,250 Permanent Fund dividend to Alaskans plus a $1,300 energy relief check.
Higher oil prices driving royalty increases for the state will result in funding for two years of K-12 schools, more than $400 million in oil drilling tax credits and $2 billion for the state’s reserves.
The budget sends $1.2 billion a year for the next two years to fund public schools. A separate House bill is expected to address the per-pupil spending formula, which has not increased since 2017, resulting in program cuts and larger class sizes.
The House plan also calls for a one-time payment of $57 million for K-12 schools to cover higher costs due to inflation, including for heating oil and fuel.
The Alaska Department of Revenue recently adjusted its revenue forecast upward for the current fiscal year, in addition to projecting higher revenues for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.
“Based on the higher forecasted oil prices, petroleum is once again expected to be the largest source of unrestricted general fund revenue for fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023,” the Revenue Department said in its spring revenue forecast.
The House voted 25-14 Saturday afternoon to send its version of the fiscal year 2023 budget to the Senate. The Senate Finance Committee is set to review its version of the budget on Monday.
“The House budget is just the start to a multi-phased process that will include the Senate’s version, which is now also being developed,” Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks said Sunday.
“Once both budgets have been finalized, six representatives and senators, working together as a conference committee, will hammer out a compromised budget for a concurrent vote by both bodies,” LeBon said, with the finalized budget advancing to the governor, who can veto any actions.
Interior lawmakers who voted “yes” to adopt the House budget were LeBon, Grier Hopkins, Steve Thompson and Adam Wool. Reps. Mike Prax and Mike Cronk cast “no” votes.
“I like that the House version takes a major step toward settling the outstanding oil and gas tax credits, supports education — both K-12 and the university — plus adds funding for public safety. I am also pleased to see that an energy rebate is being proposed along with a PFD amount that will combine to approximate $2,600,” LeBon said.
LeBon noted that a deposit of just over $1 billion is under consideration for the corpus of the Alaska Permanent Fund, which he supports.
“Depending upon the ultimate level of state revenues earned this year and into 2023, Alaska could be in the financial position to fund a meaningful capital budget while also saving some of the anticipated surplus for the future,” LeBon said. “This potential outcome would be good news for Alaska now and for budget cycles yet to come.”
A lot of the budget debate in the House had centered on the size of the Permanent Fund dividend to every Alaskan. Some Republican lawmakers called for higher Permanent Fund dividend payouts of $4,200 based on a state funding formula in statute. Money from the fund’s earnings draw also pays for state programs and services.
House Speaker Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, lauded House passage of the fiscal 2023 budget. “Alaskans can be sure this budget helps them now, while investing in our future,” Stutes said.
Here are some budget highlights:
• $1,300 energy relief check to help Alaskans with higher costs due to inflation, in addition to a Permanent Fund dividend check of $1,250.
• $2.2 billion in state savings, largely from higher oil prices.
• $1.2 billion per year for the next two school years to forward fund K-12 education and provide stability.
• $395 million for the Higher Education Investment Fund for college scholarships for high-achieving high school seniors and for needs-based funding.
• $60 million to fully fund oil and gas drilling tax credits for this fiscal year and $349 million for next fiscal year.
• $1.6 million over two years to fund a medical education program that helps pay for medical school for future Alaska doctors.