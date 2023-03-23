The Alaska House of Representatives fast tracked a bill Wednesday to appropriate $6 million in funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The bill passed 38-1 in the House and goes to the Senate for consideration.
The bill, backed by by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, will assist Alaska families who rely on the SNAP program to meet basic nutritional needs.
Dunleavy announced the bill in a February amendment to his original budget in light of a massive backlog in the state’s unprocessed SNAP application. The backlog was due to staffing shortages and an outdated IT platform.
More than 92,000 Alaskans rely on SNAP for family needs. By January, many of the recurring and new applicants went unprocessed in a timely way required by federal law.
The backlog prompted a sharp warning from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program. As of March 12, the state still had 9,000 applications from the fall and winter pending review.
The state has taken corrective measures to address the issue, including a $1.7 million grant to food banks for immediate food relief.
“The situation for many was desperate and we needed to act as fast as was prudently possible,” said Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole) in a prepared statement. “While I’d like to see a more long-term and sustainable solution, the time to debate that is later, but the bottom line is that some Alaskans were literally suffering from malnutrition and that had to be addressed now.”
House Finance Chair Rep. Neal Foster (D-Nome) noted SNAP represents a safety net for many rural Alaskans.
“It is unfortunate that it took this long to address the backlog, but I’m glad the House was able to fast-track this funding,” Foster said.