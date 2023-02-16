The Alaska Energy Authority and the Railbelt Regional Coordination (or RRC) have been encouraged to submit grant applications for federal funding requests to overhaul the Railbelt’s electrical grid resiliency.
But it will need state support, according to Brian Hickey, the Railbelt Regional Coordination executive director.
Hickey provided an update to the Alaska House energy committee Tuesday, stressing the need to overhaul the transmission network that provides electricity for 75% of Alaska. The 700-mile Railbelt runs from Homer to Fairbanks and out to Delta Junction.
Hickey said in September Gov. Mike Dunleavy challenged the five Railbelt utility companies, along with the Alaska Energy Authority and Regulatory Commission of Alaska, with ways to modernize the grid and incorporate alternative sources. The utilities include Chugach Electric Association, Golden Valley Electric Association, Homer Electric Association, Matanuska Electric Association and Seward Electric Systems.
“Never have we seen the utilities as aligned as they are now,” Hickey said. “This has brought us all together and moving in one direction.”
A proposed first step would cost about $1.26 billion and would overhaul the electrical grid from Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Plant near Homer to Lorraine Lake south of Point MacKenzie.
The first phase would take five years and cost about $250 million per year.
The overall process, a 12- to 15-year endeavor, would cost as much as $2.9 billion to build additional transmission lines in the Railbelt’s three regions and diversify the state’s energy portfolio. The three Railbelt regions include the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna Valley and the Fairbanks area.
Hickey said the proposal includes tying the Copper Valley Electric Association into the Railbelt.
Hickey said the regions currently have a single transmission line, all of which draw power from Bradley Lake. When one line goes down for maintenance, it lowers efficiency.
“Irrespective of whatever energy source we use, we will have to build out the transmission line,” Hickey said.
Hickey said the RRC developed a grid resiliency plan that develops a transmission line system that benefits from both traditional and renewable energy sources. The resiliency plan includes rebuilding or overhauling the current Railbelt transmission lines, building the secondary lines and building out energy storage projects, including ones in Anchorage, Homer and Fairbanks.
GVEA has already committed to replacing its 20-year-old battery energy storage system as part of its strategic generation plan.
The RRC has submitted two concepts to the Department of Energy for federal funding possibilities afforded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. One includes grid resilience, or reconstructing the transmission lines and stations from Bradley Lake to Delta Junction.
The largest benefits include more energy sources, a reliable system, lower carbon emissions over the long term and would positively affect the state’s Power Cost Equalization (PCE) program. The PCE subsidizes energy costs for rural Alaska communities and utilities but bases the subsidy on power costs for Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau.
The second includes incorporating the battery energy storage systems into the grid. Hickey said a third opportunity on grid innovation is pending.
“The grants are competitive,” Hickey said. Of 615 combined concepts submitted for the first two categories, 301 were encouraged to apply. The DOE anticipates funding only 10 grid resiliency grants and up to 40 smart grid/battery storage grants.
Hickey said federal funding will require the state to provide matching funds.
“This has to be a state plan,” Hickey said. “It is beyond the Railbelt utilities alone to construct without impacts to ratepayers.”
Hickey added that Railbelt’s small size compared to other states provides an advantage.
“We are a win-win for the Department of Energy,” Hickey said. “We are a very small grid and a perfect testbed of how to decarbonize a grid.”
Members of the House energy committee had concerns about costs and logistics.
Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, asked about taking advantage of a possible natural gas line.
Hickey reiterated transmission lines still need to be built, regardless of power generation sources.
Prax also asked about other available resources.
“There are some questions about the resource availability to accomplish the grand goal of decarbonizing the economy,” Prax said. “We are transferring reliance on carbon fuels to something else. I’m not sure if there has been enough consideration to that and if we haven’t considered that, then it becomes impractical.”
Rep. George Rauscher, R-South Anchorage, the committee chair, asked a hypothetical question about whether it would be more affordable to provide smaller communities with advanced nuclear microreactors instead of building out a grid.
Hickey said a project like that requires economies of scale to make it affordable.
“You need to have every utility participate and all of them have access to that source,” Hickey said. “A transmission grid needs to be critical, or as an alternative, you need to have two of those [microreactors], including one for back up.”
Prax also asked about the possibility of committing to just one project at the risk of not doing others. He added there’s always the risk of transferring costs from ratepayers to the state and federal government, which could backfire in the way of higher taxes.
“We need to understand the consequences of doing it part way and not doing something,” Prax said.
Rep. Ashley Carrick, D-Fairbanks, asked whether RCC has a list of priorities in case the state partially funds the effort.
Hickey said the RCC is compiling the list from numerous studies state agencies have conducted over the past 40 years.
“We took those studies and amalgamated them into a larger plan,” Hickey said. “Engineers understand where the problems are.”
Rep. Calvin Schrage, NP-Anchorage, said he appreciated the RCC’s efforts to develop a plan and potential solutions. But he asked if it was subject to a certain amount, adding the state budget fluctuates year-to-year.
“This underscores the issue that we don’t know what the state revenues will look like in the next few years,” Schrage said. “It makes it really challenging when evaluating these three-or-four year plans.”
Hickey said the state hasn’t bound itself to a financial commitment, adding the state has merely been invited to submit a full grant application.
“Our process so far has been to be invited to the dance, and then see if [the Department of Energy] wants to dance, then we decide if we want to dance,” Hickey said.