The House Education Committee heard two bills Monday sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, including one designed to attract and retain Alaska educators and one described as “a parental rights” measure related to sex education.
House Bill 106 proposes an annual lump sum payment for teachers over a three-year period based on the location of their school district. Teachers in rural Alaska would receive $15,000; $10,000 in middle-sized districts; and $5,000 in urban districts such as Fairbanks, Anchorage, Juneau and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
According to the bill’s fiscal notes, the five largest urban areas cover about 5,000 teachers, while the second tier covers 1,100 teachers over 24 school districts. The 25 rural or remote school districts, located off the road system, includes 1,300 teachers.
The salary boost would cost about $51 million a year from fiscal years 2025 to 2027, to reflect work complete in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
“We know teachers have a tremendous impact on student achievement ... and teacher stability is an essential component of student achievement,” said Susan McKenzie, director of innovation and excellence at the Department of Education and Early Development (DEED).
McKenzie noted statewide, there were 7,300 teachers in Alaska and 394 teacher vacancies in 2023, compared to just over 120 in 2019. A large percentage are recruited from the Lower 48, with 1,053 recruited for the current school year, up from 460 in 2018.
“This would be considered a pilot and data collected on the effect it has on teacher retention and recruitment as well as in correlation to student achievement,” McKenzie said.
The pair of controversial bills drew testimony from invited speakers, including retired educators in support of it.
House Bill 105 would require parents to opt-in to classes and programs that address sexual education or gender and for such courses before the fourth grade. The bill would also mandate written permission from a parent or guardian for teachers and administrators to address children with a different name or pronoun.
A fourth mandate requires school districts to include safety and privacy policies in locker rooms and restrooms by separating them by biological sex and providing single-occupancy bathrooms.
Another provision would update state statute to allow parents to pursue a civil lawsuit against school districts who violate the proposed policy.
McKenzie said the bill is designed as part of the department’s mission to “improve the safety and well-being of students” and strengthen partnerships between parents and schools by providing more choice. HB 105, she said, would “affirm and expand Alaska parental rights and strengthen the relationship between parents and schools by meaningful notice and consent.”
Both federal and state law advocates for parents’ rights in education, including Alaska statute allowing parents to pull their children from a specific lesson plan or activity.
McKenize noted Alaska’s education policy affords parents and guardians right of permission and engagement in several areas, such as field trips, special education programs and dispersement of medication.
Chugach resident and retired teacher Kristine Gugel said the bill provides transparent access to all records, curriculum and activities. Gugel added she taught both home school and public high schools, as well as a faith-based women’s recovery program at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River.
“Parental involvement in their children’s life is immeasurably important, and the family home needs to be considered part of the educational team,” Gugel said. “The family is one of the wisest educational assets, and wise educators will make use of parents.”
She added parents know best for their children and “alone have the God-given responsibility for the moral, spiritual, sexual, medical condition of their children and alone will answer for these things as they carry out that responsibility.”
“These things are not the purview of public education until or unless the parents request it to be so,” Gugel said.
The bill has garnered some resistance from groups after Dunleavy announced it.
Alaska AFL-CIO President Joelle Hall, the state’s largest labor union, blasted “Dunleavy’s so-called education bills” in a March 9 statement after reviewing it.
“We are dismayed to see both an attack on our children and the teachers who are committed to providing a safe environment for our students,” Hall said. She called HB 105 a discriminatory violation of the labor movement’s core values and un-American.
Both HB 105 and HB 106 are being held for future hearings in the House Education Committee.