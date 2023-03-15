Dunleavy

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon

The House Education Committee heard two bills Monday sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, including one designed to attract and retain Alaska educators and one described as “a parental rights” measure related to sex education.

House Bill 106 proposes an annual lump sum payment for teachers over a three-year period based on the location of their school district. Teachers in rural Alaska would receive $15,000; $10,000 in middle-sized districts; and $5,000 in urban districts such as Fairbanks, Anchorage, Juneau and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

