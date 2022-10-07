House fisheries debate

Alaska U.S. House candidates, from left, Nick Begich, Rep. Mary Peltola, Chris Bye and Sarah Palin attend the U.S. House Fishery Debates Tuesday in Kodiak, Alaska. Steven Williams/Kodiak Daily Mirror

 Steven Williams/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The battle lines were clearly drawn by each of the four candidates in the race for Alaska’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives during Tuesday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak.

Rep. Mary Peltola, who won the seat in an August special election but is up for reelection next month, thinks Alaska’s lawmakers should participate in fisheries- and resource-related legislation or run the risk of being shut out. Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, meanwhile, were generally quick to express their worries about what they view as federal overreach when it comes to fisheries management. And independent Chris Bye, a Fairbanks fishing guide, railed about the bureaucrats in Washington who actually don’t, in his words, suffer the consequences of the rules they write.