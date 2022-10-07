The battle lines were clearly drawn by each of the four candidates in the race for Alaska’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives during Tuesday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak.
Rep. Mary Peltola, who won the seat in an August special election but is up for reelection next month, thinks Alaska’s lawmakers should participate in fisheries- and resource-related legislation or run the risk of being shut out. Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, meanwhile, were generally quick to express their worries about what they view as federal overreach when it comes to fisheries management. And independent Chris Bye, a Fairbanks fishing guide, railed about the bureaucrats in Washington who actually don’t, in his words, suffer the consequences of the rules they write.
With few exceptions, those were the frameworks that each candidate used to answer his or her questions about Alaska fisheries.
Perhaps no issue highlighted these differences more distinctly than the candidates’ answers to questions about ongoing efforts to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Act. Among other things, the oft-amended legislation is designed to mandate scientifically derived annual catch limits.
The current reauthorization effort, being led by a California democrat, is an example of everything that’s wrong with Washington’s efforts to help Alaska fishermen, according to Begich and Palin. During his time on the topic, Begich said he could not support the newest version of the law as it is currently written, adding: “This is something I would like to see more input from and broader bipartisan support.”
Palin went much further. Referencing the Magnuson-Stevens Act, she said: “The federal government is in the business of this huge overreach right now in all aspects of Alaskans’ lives — all aspects of our economy, including the fisheries. Yes, they’re obligated to protect our federal waters. That’s their job. However, they do not allow enough local input when it comes to fisheries that are closer to home.
“And that’s key to having a cooperative and successful agenda for our fisheries — to allow that local input. I don’t see much of that coming from the feds because we have these faceless, nameless bureaucrats, politicians in far-off Washington D.C. thinking that they know best how to develop and exploit responsibly Alaska’s resources — and yet they don’t.”
Bye agreed with at least part of Palin’s position.
“The decision-makers in D.C. rarely suffer the consequences of their voting record nor of the regulations that they put in,” he said. “We’ve seen this time and time again. And it doesn’t matter if we’re talking about fisheries or if we’re talking about immigration. I think it’s time that we put some of these rural communities on some of these boards [so] that they’ve got a voice, that they can be heard.”
Peltola, who said she was in favor of reauthorizing the Magnuson-Stevens Act, said it was something the late Don Young would approve of.
“I am carrying forward Don Young’s legacy in working on this bill,” Peltola said. “The last time I spoke with Don directly was in November of 2021, and it was about the two extra seats on the council for Alaska Natives.”
Perhaps the most interesting part of the debate happened when participants started voicing their opinions about whether bycatch or climate change was more damaging to Alaska fisheries.
“I think the bycatch issue is of even more import and is more significant even than what the theories in the differences in climate change are,” Palin said. “The bycatch issue — that’s obvious. We can be out there watching what happens. And this decimation of some of our stock because of the bycatch issue — we’re the only ones who seem to care. Other countries, other areas don’t seem to care. And it comes down to enforcing our laws.”
Begich and Palin both seemed skeptical when it came to doing anything about climate change for the benefit of fisheries because answers seem so elusive — or they feel there is nothing that can be done.
“I think we need to be careful to assign blame to climate change for the problems in the world that we experience,” Begich said. “Part of the reason that I think it’s a problematic issue is there’s nothing we can do. There is nothing that Congress can do to change the climate of the earth. But there are things we can do to manage our fisheries in responsible ways.”
And Palin lamented how it appears the government is studying the issue of climate change to death without doing anything about it.
“We can talk a lot about studies of the climate change, studies of who’s doing what out there,” Palin said. “But all [that] seems to be coming from the federal government is studies and talks. Unless we enforce our existing laws and figure out how to balance all this, especially tackling what’s most obvious — and that is the disrespect for the conservation that needs to be first and foremost in our fisheries by other countries and fishing trawlers — we’re never going to fix this issue.”
Bye and Peltola stayed more focused on what can be done about bycatch.
Even “if we’re going to believe the climate folks, bycatch is important because it also decimates part of the fishing stock,” Bye said.
Peltola is upset simply by the scale of the bycatch situation.
“I’m not interested in punishing small-boat fishermen,” she said. “But when we’re talking about industrial fishing, we’re talking about millions of metric tons of juvenile halibut, salmon and crab thrown overboard every year, and this has been going on for 30 years.”
The thing that all four candidates could find common ground on is the reality that, in most parts of Alaska, fishermen have seen what Peltola called “a real paradigm shift in abundance.”
“When I was growing up, abundance was kind of an understatement,” Peltola said. “So many stories from people that I know who if you set your net on the Fourth of July, if you don’t bring it right back in your net is going to sink with chum. Everybody has their accidental 200 chum story. Well, that is not the story now.”
The House of Representatives’ fisheries debate was the first of two debates hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live on KMXT-FM Tuesday evening. The gubernatorial fisheries debate was Monday evening.