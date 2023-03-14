Rep. Mike Cronk

Tanana City School District wants to transfer into the Yukon-Koyukuk School District.

However, state law has placed a series of hurdles in that transfer since Tanana is classified as a first class city. Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok) seeks to address the concern with legislation, House Bill 69, that he introduced Feb. 10.

