Tanana City School District wants to transfer into the Yukon-Koyukuk School District.
However, state law has placed a series of hurdles in that transfer since Tanana is classified as a first class city. Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok) seeks to address the concern with legislation, House Bill 69, that he introduced Feb. 10.
“This bill is our first step of allowing Tanana City Schools to be transferred into the Yukon-Koyukuk School District,” Cronk said during a House Education Committee Monday. He noted the effect means “the elimination of an entire school district.”
The state has specific guidelines communities to organize as a first-class city, including a minimum population of 400 residents. But there are no mechanisms for automatic re-classification once the population falls below 400 people.
Tanana incorporated as a first class city in 1982 to take control of its school system. At the time, it had a population close to 400. The 2023 estimated population places the number of residents at just over 240.
“In researching the impediments, it became clear that a city would have to be re-classified to legally transfer their school district,” Cronk said.
House Bill 69 would establish an automatic reclassification system for first-class cities that fall under 400 people if the community requests the provision.
The state’s Local Boundary Commission would have 10 days to notify the community following the request, while the community has 30 days to reject the automatic classification.
The state legislature passed in 2022 that allowed Rampart School from the Yukon Flats School District to the Yukon-Koyukuk School District, about five years after the latter began administering the small village school.
“The school is not supported enough by the local government because the government is under stress,” said Dave Stancliff, Cronk’s chief of staff during a Monday House Education Committee hearing.
Stancliff said Tanana’s request receives support from local officials, but ultimately any reclassification requires voter approval.
“This is something we’re [the Legislature] not doing for them, it’s simply giving [Tanana voters] an option,” Stancliff said.
The legislation formalized the transfer, which in turn allowed Rampart parents to participate in YKSD school board elections.
Rep. Rebecca Himschoot (I-Sitka) asked if other communities would need to make use of the provision in the future.
Stancliff said four communities classified as first-class cities that have less than 400 residents.
“No other cities, however, have indicated they wish to make any changes,” Stancliff said. “This bill is not mandatory, it simply allows Tanana the ability to make that change if it wants to do so.”
He added the proposed legislation would allow other cities to seek reclassification if its voters approve such a decision.
Rep. Andi Story (D-Juneau) asked why the bill was needed “when we can already do this through statute ... as an administrative process.” She noted legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy approved a request in 2022 to allow Rampart School to merge with YKSD.
Cronk said the caveat with applying something similar is due to Tanana’s status as a first-class city.
“They would have to drop to a second-class city, and then we would have to submit a bill to transfer Tanana schools into the YK School District like we did with Rampart last year,” Cronk said. “This is the first step we have to get done to complete additional step.”
The Tanana City School District and the YK School District signed a shared services agreement that started this fall, according to an October update from YKSD Superintendent Kerry Boyd. The shared services agreement affords both districts professional development opportunities and all students having access to the robust educational offerings.
Cronk added Tanana residents will be allowed to serve on the YKSD school board.
“Basically this is the best thing for the students of Tanana,” Cronk said. “It will give them a lot more opportunities from what Yukon-Koyukuk offers.”
Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole) asked if the bill affects other services delegated to Tanana as a first-class city.
“The local community will have to decide and will do so under this bill by a majority vote,” Stancliff said. While not intimately familiar with local conditions, Stancliff noted Tanana struggled with meeting council quorums.
“The city is essentially failing under a first-class status, as we’ve been told,” Stancliff said.
The House Education Committee will hear additional information on the bill Friday, including a possible amendment.