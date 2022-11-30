Early information about bookings for tours and lodging this winter has Explore Fairbanks’ Scott McCrea feeling optimistic about the outlook for the visitor industry.
2022 is on track to outperform 2021, the president and CEO of the tourism trade association told members of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at a $35-per-plate luncheon at the Wedgewood Resort.
One key indicator is bed tax proceeds, which are up, McCrea said.
Hotel occupancy rates in Fairbanks and North Pole increased this year by 8.9%, through September, compared with last year, according to data based on bed tax receipts.
Occupancy rates at short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, increased by 3% in 2022, McCrea said.
The supply of short-term rentals in the area has also increased this year — by 27% — while total revenues from short-term rentals rose by 54%, according to McCrea.
The average daily rate of lodging in Fairbanks went up this year by about 20%, he said.
“It’s happened because of inflation. It’s more expensive to operate a hotel in this day and age,” McCrea said.
His data shows that the average daily rate for a hotel room in Fairbanks rose from $145.30 in 2021 to $180.95 in 2022, an increase of 24.5%. The average daily rate for a short-term rental, such as Airbnb, rose from $137.14 to $160.57, a 17% increase.
Arrivals and departures in and out of Fairbanks International Airport, through September, are showing a 15% increase this year compared with 2021, though summer air travel dipped slightly, according to McCrea.
“The summer season was actually down over 2021, which took us by surprise,” he said.
Another surprise was passengers coming and going via the Alaska Railroad, which increased by 70% this year over 2021. What’s most surprising is that 2022 rail passenger numbers exceed numbers from 2019, McCrea said.
Border crossings also increased this year, by 41% over 2021, but remain lower than 2019 levels, which McCrea attributed to high gasoline prices.
Meetings and conventions “are coming back slowly,” he said.
Explore Fairbanks is lobbying to bring the Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention back to Fairbanks.
Next October, Fairbanks plays host to the Alaska Travel Industry Association’s annual convention, McCrea told the business leaders.
