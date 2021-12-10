The Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored two homegrown Fairbanksans this week who have been making Fairbanks laugh for the past 40 years — Jerry and Glenner.
In real life, the two radio personalities are Jerry Evans and Glen Anderson. Over the years, the duo has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits with their goofy yet endearing antics. They also founded the Fairbanks Funny Festival, a popular stand-up comedy event that happens during the darkest, coldest months of the year, for the past 21 years.
Not only did the community honor these two longtime Fairbanksans as Distinguished Citizens for 2021, but the
evening also raised more than $21,000 for the local chapter of Boy Scouts, an organization that teaches outdoor skills right here in the Interior.
“Studies have shown that kids that go outdoors and play outdoors, do better on standardized tests for academics, have fewer allergies and other health disorders and have more satisfaction in life,” said Cathie Harms, a member of the Midnight Sun Council. “In other words, they are healthier, happier and smarter.”
Jerry and Glenner chose to highlight support for the council’s Scouting For Adventure program. A $50 donation pays for a Scout’s supplies. A $100 donation pays for a new Scout’s first-year registration fees. A $200 donation pays for a Scout’s uniform, which includes a shirt, pants, belt, hat, slide, neckerchiefs, socks and eight patches. Donations can still be made by calling Stacy Brandon at 907-347-2714.
Jerry and Glenner have been supporting community programs for decades.
“For the last 40 years, we’ve just been having fun and creating ways for people to have fun and raising money at the same time,” Jerry Evans told the audience. “We do the song and dance. You put the money into organizations.”
“Here’s the truth,” Glenner added, “there are so many others who do so much more than us and they do it every day.”
This became even more apparent, they said, when they served as co-chairs for the annual United Way Fund Drive.
“We do it because we’re goofy idiots,” Glenner said. “They do it for nothing other than their hearts. That’s why it’s the Golden Heart city and that is why we’ve never left.”
Their audiences vary, they said.
“There are three types of people we run into,” Jerry said. “Those who enjoy our shenanigans, those who tolerate our shenanigans and a lot of people who have no time for our shenanigans.”
Looking out at the 200 people in the audience, he added, “That’s why it’s so cool to see a roomful of people who could be successful anywhere they want in the world, but they chose Fairbanks as their home.”
The two met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1982, while both were working at KSUA radio. They went on to work at KWOLF and dominated the airwaves for years. These days, Jerry is the public relations manger for Explore Fairbanks and Glenner works as operations manager for Last Frontier Mediactive. He also hosts the XROCK Morning Show.
Their antics over the years include an occasional stumble. There’s the time they told listeners that the new telephone book featured a satanic face, resulting in residents returning their phone books en masse. So much for that April Fools joke.
“We got in trouble for that one,” they confessed.
Another time, they announced the space shuttle was landing at Fairbanks International Airport.
“People drove out there,” they said. “They actually pulled kids out of school.”
And who could forget the time they told residents of dormitories at UAF that another dormitory planned to beat them in a snowball fight. Residents of both dorms ended up in a huge snowball fight. When Alaska State Troopers showed up armed with shotguns, they were pelted with snowballs.
“At the time, it seemed funny,” Jerry said.
Longtime friend and radio colleague Jim Matherly left the duo with these words of wisdom, the same words Pete Townsend used when he inducted The Rolling Stones into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame: “Whatever you do, do not grow old gracefully. It would not suit you.”